AOC-backed Nina Turner loses Ohio House primary challenge to establishment candidate



Biden-backed Ripa. Chantelle Brown on Tuesday resisted progressive primary rival Nina Turner, who was backed by Republican Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Associated Press called the 11th District Primary for Brown, D-Ohio, shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y. And President Biden both ran and jumped at the last second. Biden announced his support for Brown last week and backed Turner on Monday, the day before the Ocasio-Cortez primary.

But even before the approval, Brown had the support of most organizations in the contest when Turner, the top surrogate of Sen. Barney Sanders’ 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns, was backed by many on the left.

Brown’s victory in the Cleveland-based district is a loss for Ocasio-Cortez, who has an impressive record of supporting Democratic primary challengers.

He supported Republican Corey Bush, D-Ohio, and former Republican Lacey Clay, D-Mo. And Republican Jamal Bowman, DNY., Who excluded former Republican Elliott Angle, DNY. Ocaio-Cortez himself is a former delegate to Joe Crowley, DN.Y., to enter Congress in 2018. Who has defeated.

But in 2022, Turner will not have that opportunity.

Brown had previously defeated Turner in a special election primary in 2021 to fill the seat of former Republican Marcia Faz, de-Ohio, whom Biden had chosen as his secretary of housing and urban development.

Ohio’s 11th Congressional District is generally considered a safe Democratic seat.