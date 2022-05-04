World

AOC-backed Nina Turner loses Ohio House primary challenge to establishment candidate

14 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
AOC-backed Nina Turner loses Ohio House primary challenge to establishment candidate
Written by admin
AOC-backed Nina Turner loses Ohio House primary challenge to establishment candidate

AOC-backed Nina Turner loses Ohio House primary challenge to establishment candidate

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Biden-backed Ripa. Chantelle Brown on Tuesday resisted progressive primary rival Nina Turner, who was backed by Republican Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Associated Press called the 11th District Primary for Brown, D-Ohio, shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y. And President Biden both ran and jumped at the last second. Biden announced his support for Brown last week and backed Turner on Monday, the day before the Ocasio-Cortez primary.

But even before the approval, Brown had the support of most organizations in the contest when Turner, the top surrogate of Sen. Barney Sanders’ 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns, was backed by many on the left.

Democratic candidate Chantelle Brown shares a smile with people in Bedford Heights, Ohio, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the Bedford Community Center. (AP Photo / Tony Dezak)

Democratic candidate Chantelle Brown shares a smile with people in Bedford Heights, Ohio, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the Bedford Community Center. (AP Photo / Tony Dezak)
(AP)

Voting closes in Ohio, where GOP Senate primary is seen as the main test of Trump’s GOP clout

Brown’s victory in the Cleveland-based district is a loss for Ocasio-Cortez, who has an impressive record of supporting Democratic primary challengers.

He supported Republican Corey Bush, D-Ohio, and former Republican Lacey Clay, D-Mo. And Republican Jamal Bowman, DNY., Who excluded former Republican Elliott Angle, DNY. Ocaio-Cortez himself is a former delegate to Joe Crowley, DN.Y., to enter Congress in 2018. Who has defeated.

But in 2022, Turner will not have that opportunity.

Click here for the latest primary election results from Gadget Clock

READ Also  Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to forcible touching

Brown had previously defeated Turner in a special election primary in 2021 to fill the seat of former Republican Marcia Faz, de-Ohio, whom Biden had chosen as his secretary of housing and urban development.

Ohio’s 11th Congressional District is generally considered a safe Democratic seat.

#AOCbacked #Nina #Turner #loses #Ohio #House #primary #challenge #establishment #candidate

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment