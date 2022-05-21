AOC-backed Summer Lee wins Pennsylvania Democratic primary for US House



NewYou may take heed to the Gadget Clock article now!

Pennsylvania Progressive Democrat Summer Lee has been declared the winner of the twelfth Congressional District Democratic primary, defeating state Republican Steve Irwin, who is taken into account the founding Democrat.

Lee narrowly defeated Irwin and was 737 votes forward of him till Friday evening.

Lee, who additionally represents the state of Pennsylvania, is now thought-about a favourite to win the upcoming US House of Representatives common election.

He has prior to now advocated far-left progressive insurance policies, equivalent to redistribution of wealth, abolition of the “carasral state” and compensation.

Subsequent AOC? Dame Socialist, backed by Barney, Warren, is the entrance runner within the PA seat

“As an alternative of ‘thanking’ black girls, black voters, and particularly, black organizers … give us the investments we want and deserve, redistribute wealth, cease police violence, abolish the caravan state, promise black-led political formation. ..And compensation, ”Lee stated in a 2020 tweet.

Lee additionally helps insurance policies equivalent to tuition-free public schools, Medicare for All, and the top of money bail.

He was in San Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Throughout a Could 12 marketing campaign occasion. Was supported by and likewise he represented Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y. Has gained its assist.

Lee will now face Republican Mike Doyle within the November common election.

The Related Press contributed to this report.