“Squad” leader representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y. , A tweet leaked information while attacking Texas’ hotly debated abortion law, which quickly went viral among progressives.

Ocasio-Cortez made the claim in a tweet on Friday in which he appeared to respond to Elon Musk’s suggestion that the Democratic Party had moved too far to the left.

Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter, “Where the extreme left is occupying.” In Texas, Republicans have passed a law that allows rapists to sue their victims for abortion.

“Can anyone name a ‘far left’ policy that is implemented somewhere extreme?” He continued. “We can’t even get our party to import cheap RX from Canada.” Congresswoman concludes her tweet with an abbreviation “f — outta here”.

Although Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet quickly received thousands of likes and retweets, it was actually wrong.

The Texas Heartbeat Act, also known as Senate Bill 8, was originally signed into law in May 2021 and went into effect in September. The law gives the power to sue anyone suspected of aiding or aborting an abortion, usually after six weeks of pregnancy, once the fetal heart activity has been detected.

The law is one of the toughest in the country, and allows individuals to sue someone who offers abortion benefits – as doctors provide them.

Contrary to Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet, however, women who perform abortions after fetal heart activity has been detected are specifically exempted from the law.

Ocasio-Cortez’s office did not immediately return an email from Gadget Clock Digital asking if Congresswoman was planning to correct the widely circulated, but incorrect, tweet.

A federal court on Tuesday dismissed all challenges to a provision in the Texas Abortion Act.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has returned legal challenges against the six-week abortion ban to the state Supreme Court, dismissing all challenges.

In March, the Texas Supreme Court ruled that the state’s medical licensing clinics do not have the power to enforce the law. A few weeks ago, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to intervene, leaving abortion providers with a narrow path to victory and an uphill battle.

Since taking effect, abortion has declined in Texas, one of the few conservative-dominated states to have passed similar restrictions on abortion.

