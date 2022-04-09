AOC claims GOP trying to ‘police who is a woman’ as Dems avoid defining what a woman is



Fame. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez DN.Y. claimed Friday that the Republican Party is trying to avoid defining the term “female police officer” as its main leader.

“The group that believes the corporation is human, they are suddenly trying to police. Who is a woman and who is not?” Ocasio-Cortez asked on Twitter.

Biden refuses to answer admin agencies, “What is a woman?”

“These are the same people who think Arabs are legal people. I don’t see them determining gender in their shady little LLCs,” he continued. “Give me a break.”

Online critics have slammed Congresswoman for the tweet, with podcast host Britney Hughes calling it “the most stupid argument she’s ever made, and it’s saying something.”

The “Squad” leader’s latest tweet comes as several key officials in the Biden administration and members of his own party refrain from defining what a woman is.

Some federal agencies in the Biden administration will not define the meaning of the word “female” – in some cases, even in their own use as “women’s health” – when asked by Gadget Clock Digital.

Gadget Clock Digital was contacted by the Biden Administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ), the Department of Education, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and the Federal Bureau of Prisons to request a definition of “woman.” Despite every proud full-fledged initiative aimed at helping women, no organization has provided their definition or criteria for classifying a person as “female”. The DOJ declined to comment.

Gadget Clock Digital has also reached out to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) regarding the organization’s definition of “women” as related to “women’s rights” and “women’s healthcare.” The NIH describes itself as “the steward of medical and behavioral research for the nation” and its purpose.[seeking] Basic knowledge of the nature and behavior of life systems. “

When asked about the definition, NIH directs Gadget Clock Digital about “gender and gender” in its website section.

