20 seconds ago
“Squad” representative Alexandria Ocasio-CortezDN.Y., claiming a “very real risk” that America would not be a democracy in 10 years and “going back to Jim Crowe.”

Ocasio-Cortez was asked if he believed the United States would have democracy within 10 years, which prompted him to make another wild claim in an interview published Monday.

The New York Democrat told the New Yorker in an interview published Monday that “I think there is a very real risk that we will not do it.” “The risk we’ve taken is to have a government that might pretend to be a democracy and try to pretend that it is, but it’s not.”

OCASIO-Cortez calls ‘our second world war’ climate change, warns world over 12 years

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic congresswoman from New York, is listening to Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer during a news conference in New York City.

(Via Johannes Isel / AFP Getty Images)

“I think we’ll look like ourselves. I think we’ll get back to Jim Crowe,” Ocasio-Cortez continued in his interview with The New Yorker. “I think that’s the risk we’ve taken.”

Second-term congresswoman claims that the Texas Electoral Integrity Bills proposed in the state legislature are “Jim Crow-style boycott laws.”

“You were a member of the state legislature. Just a few months ago, you ran away from the state to block the passage of this national voting law. After serving, it’s basically being replaced with poll tax and election intimidation, ”he said. “To replace history education with institutional propaganda from a white-nationalist perspective in our school, our own understanding of your history has been completely erased and attacked. That was Jim Crow’s scaffolding.”

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., speaking to reporters on Thursday, June 17, 2021, as she arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington.

(AP Photo / Jacqueline Martin)

Ocasio-Cortez likened the laws to “the rise of fascism in post-World War I Germany.”

“But you don’t really have to look much further than our own history, because what we have, I think, is a uniquely complex path that we’ve walked. And the question we’re facing is: was the last fifty? Sixty years of civil rights law?” A mere flirtation with multinational democracy in the United States that we will then decide was inconvenient for those in power, he said. ? “

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post Past claims Climate change will end the world in just a decade.

Ocasio-Cortez’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock Digital.

