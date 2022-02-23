World

AOC outrages LGBTQ advocates over suggested post office renaming

20 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
AOC outrages LGBTQ advocates over suggested post office renaming
Written by admin
AOC outrages LGBTQ advocates over suggested post office renaming

AOC outrages LGBTQ advocates over suggested post office renaming

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DNY, of the U.S. Republic, angered LGBTQ advocates in her Queens district last week when she suggested renaming a local post office that honors a woman who co-founded the first organization for parents of gay and lesbian children in 1973. And her husband, according to the report.

“Doesn’t he know our history?” Former New York City Council member Daniel Drum told the New York Daily News. “Didn’t they verify that the post office is now named after him? Doesn’t he know who Jean Manford is?”

Five years before Ocasio-Cortez was elected, Drum, who helped get the post office name for Jean and Jules Manford, said the name change would “erase our history.”

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses a rally in San Antonio on Saturday, February 12, 2022 for Democratic congressional candidates Jessica Cisneros and Greg Caesar.

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses a rally in San Antonio on Saturday, February 12, 2022 for Democratic congressional candidates Jessica Cisneros and Greg Caesar.
(AP Photo / Eric Gay)

Ocasio-Cortez spokeswoman Lauren Hitt told the Daily News that the congresswoman first proposed the name change after some members of the community suggested respecting the late LGBTQ advocate Lorena Borjas. Borjas died in 2020. His office has begun seeking advice on possible name changes. Hitt said it was normal for members of Congress to consider new names for the post office.

AOC condemned by GOP challenger for selling ‘cancel ice’ products: ‘more irresponsible rhetoric’

“This seemed like a small but interesting way to get our community involved in the legislative process,” he said, adding that Congresswoman would take into account the suggestions of all communities and was “very open” to naming Manford.

Jean and Jules Manford Post Office in Queens, New York.

Jean and Jules Manford Post Office in Queens, New York.
(USPS)

READ Also  Multiple Severe Accidents in NY, NJ on Freezing Rain – Gadget Clock

“You will not accept one of the pioneers of the LGBT movement and stand against another person,” Drum told the newspaper.

He said he generally supported Ocasio-Cortez’s policies, but that it was “a feature of not being connected to his community.”

The organization is “outraged,” said Alan Roskoff, an LGBTQ activist and leader of the Jim Owls Liberal Democratic Club.

“How he dared to present our community’s heritage to a popularity contest or vote,” he said, according to the Daily News.

NEW YORK, NY - December 14: U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks to members of the media ahead of a Green New Deal for Public Housing Town Hall on December 14, 2019 in Queens Borough, New York City.

NEW YORK, NY – December 14: U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks to members of the media ahead of a Green New Deal for Public Housing Town Hall on December 14, 2019 in Queens Borough, New York City.
(Photo by Yana Paskova / Getty Images)

#AOC #outrages #LGBTQ #advocates #suggested #post #office #renaming

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Sex Ed, One Instagram Post at a Time

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment