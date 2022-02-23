AOC outrages LGBTQ advocates over suggested post office renaming



Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DNY, of the U.S. Republic, angered LGBTQ advocates in her Queens district last week when she suggested renaming a local post office that honors a woman who co-founded the first organization for parents of gay and lesbian children in 1973. And her husband, according to the report.

“Doesn’t he know our history?” Former New York City Council member Daniel Drum told the New York Daily News. “Didn’t they verify that the post office is now named after him? Doesn’t he know who Jean Manford is?”

Five years before Ocasio-Cortez was elected, Drum, who helped get the post office name for Jean and Jules Manford, said the name change would “erase our history.”

Ocasio-Cortez spokeswoman Lauren Hitt told the Daily News that the congresswoman first proposed the name change after some members of the community suggested respecting the late LGBTQ advocate Lorena Borjas. Borjas died in 2020. His office has begun seeking advice on possible name changes. Hitt said it was normal for members of Congress to consider new names for the post office.

“This seemed like a small but interesting way to get our community involved in the legislative process,” he said, adding that Congresswoman would take into account the suggestions of all communities and was “very open” to naming Manford.

“You will not accept one of the pioneers of the LGBT movement and stand against another person,” Drum told the newspaper.

He said he generally supported Ocasio-Cortez’s policies, but that it was “a feature of not being connected to his community.”

The organization is “outraged,” said Alan Roskoff, an LGBTQ activist and leader of the Jim Owls Liberal Democratic Club.

“How he dared to present our community’s heritage to a popularity contest or vote,” he said, according to the Daily News.