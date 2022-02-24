AOC PAC makes pledge to slash police, defense spending a litmus test for candidates seeking support



Fame. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez DN.Y., the political action committee is pushing a litmus test for potential candidates seeking their approval, claiming they have pledged to cut police funding.

Far-left of Ocasio-Cortez Dare to change PAC Recently published “National Question Papers” for candidates seeking political office from local to national level

Deep burial of questions for potential approvers is an apparent litmus test for anyone wishing to swear to defend the police for the blessings of the AOC-backed PAC.

“If you run for a legislature, do you promise to vote for the following; alternatively, if you run for an executive position or do not vote on such issues, do you promise to publicly support and work for the following?” Questions Fall

“A public safety strategy to reduce the annual budget for law enforcement and defense spending, and to transfer those funds to community resources and programs, including: hunting assistance and compensation funds; community schools; rehabilitation and reintegration programs for detainees?” The courage to change Progressive litmus testing continues.

Several weak House Democrats have already taken money from the AOC’s PAC ahead of the November 2022 midterm elections, including Virginia Representative Abigail Spanberger, Texas’ Colin Allred and Ivory Cindy Axe.

Mike Berg, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), told Gadget Clock Digital in a statement that “these candidates took money from the AOC and refused to return it despite promising to defend it to the police.” “Democrats cannot be trusted to keep communities safe.”

Allred, Axon and Spanberger All received কার 5,000 payment from Courage to Change. None of their campaigns immediately responded to Gadget Clock Digital’s request for comment.

Additionally, Courage for Change did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock Digital.