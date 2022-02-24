World

AOC PAC makes pledge to slash police, defense spending a litmus test for candidates seeking support

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
AOC PAC makes pledge to slash police, defense spending a litmus test for candidates seeking support
Written by admin
AOC PAC makes pledge to slash police, defense spending a litmus test for candidates seeking support

AOC PAC makes pledge to slash police, defense spending a litmus test for candidates seeking support

NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

Fame. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezDN.Y., the political action committee is pushing a litmus test for potential candidates seeking their approval, claiming they have pledged to cut police funding.

Far-left of Ocasio-Cortez Dare to change PAC Recently published “National Question Papers” for candidates seeking political office from local to national level

Deep burial of questions for potential approvers is an apparent litmus test for anyone wishing to swear to defend the police for the blessings of the AOC-backed PAC.

The AOC campaign has dammed dozens of unprotected homes with cash

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., speaking to reporters on June 17, 2021, when she arrived at Capitol Hill in Washington.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., speaking to reporters on June 17, 2021, when she arrived at Capitol Hill in Washington.
(AP Photo / Jacqueline Martin)

“If you run for a legislature, do you promise to vote for the following; alternatively, if you run for an executive position or do not vote on such issues, do you promise to publicly support and work for the following?” Questions Fall

“A public safety strategy to reduce the annual budget for law enforcement and defense spending, and to transfer those funds to community resources and programs, including: hunting assistance and compensation funds; community schools; rehabilitation and reintegration programs for detainees?” The courage to change Progressive litmus testing continues.

Several weak House Democrats have already taken money from the AOC’s PAC ahead of the November 2022 midterm elections, including Virginia Representative Abigail Spanberger, Texas’ Colin Allred and Ivory Cindy Axe.

Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, speaking to reporters following a special service on January 17, 2022 in Southall, Texas. (Emile Lipe / Getty Images)

Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, speaking to reporters following a special service on January 17, 2022 in Southall, Texas. (Emile Lipe / Getty Images)

READ Also  Long Island Rail Road suspended Saturday, other mass transit info ahead of winter nor'easter

Mike Berg, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), told Gadget Clock Digital in a statement that “these candidates took money from the AOC and refused to return it despite promising to defend it to the police.” “Democrats cannot be trusted to keep communities safe.”

Allred, Axon and Spanberger All received কার 5,000 payment from Courage to Change. None of their campaigns immediately responded to Gadget Clock Digital’s request for comment.

Additionally, Courage for Change did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock Digital.

#AOC #PAC #pledge #slash #police #defense #spending #litmus #test #candidates #seeking #support

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  In Pok Eggs And Stones Hurled At Imran Khan's Minister Ali Ameen

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment