AOC says Texas turning blue is inevitable during campaign stop

10 seconds ago
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y. He told a Texas crowd on Saturday that it was inevitable that Texas would turn blue because of his support of two congressional candidates before next month’s primary.

Ocasio-Cortez, who received mixed results in supporting the candidates, was in San Antonio to support the campaigns of Jessica Cisneros and Greg Caesar. MySanAntonio.com reports that Ocasio-Cortez told the crowd that they both support him because they support Medicare, union and reproductive freedom for all.

“Here’s the exciting thing about Jessica’s race and Greg’s race যদি if we flip Texas, we’ll turn the country upside down.” The only question is when. We’re going to fight for a living wage, we’re going to make sure we get the hell out of this state … and we’re going to make sure that not a single penny is exploited on any worker, especially the registered ones. “

Ocasio-Cortez did not immediately respond to an email from Gadget Clock hours later.

The New York representative is not the first politician to imagine a world where the Republican Party loses the important 38 electoral college votes in Texas, which is a nightmare for the party. In September 2019, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said the state would be closer to the 2020 presidential election. (Former President Trump ran the state, winning 46.5% to 52.1% of President Biden)

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is speaking at a news conference on February 12, 2022 at the Get Out of the Vote rally in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

READ Also  Democrats Press for House Censure of Gosar for Violent Anime Video

“If we lose to Texas, the game is over,” Cruz told a Christian Science Monitor breakfast at the time. “I don’t believe Texas is going to be blue, but the focus is on what we need to do to communicate and get people out.”

Democratic candidate Greg Caser addresses supporters at the 'Get Out of the Vote' rally. (Photo by Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Macarena Martinez, Texas communications director of the Republican National Committee, told Gadget Clock Digital in a phone interview that RNC’s investment in Lone Star State is the largest in corporate history.

Cesneros, who is seeking the removal of Henry Queller, the current representative in the 28th Congressional District of Texas, D-Texas. Cassar is running for Texas House District 35.

Michael Lee of the Gadget Clock and the Associated Press contributed to this report

