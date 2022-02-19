World

AOC selling ‘abolish ICE’ t-shirts in online store as border illegal immigrant encounters, drug seizures soar

Its “New Arrivals” section Representative Alexandria Ocasio-CortezIt has multiple items in its online store that promote the abolition of immigration and customs enforcement as the crisis on the southern border intensifies.

T-shirts, posters and magnets are currently available at the New York Democrats Official team shop It has an ice cooler with the word “abolition” spray-painted in red on top of the word “ice”.

WASHINGTON, DC - June 12: US envoy Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) addresses a meeting of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

(Photo by Alex Wang / Getty Images)

Marion Williamson calls AOC’s ‘Bulls —‘ to question whether Pelosi Dame will lead the Caucus

The caption on the $ 27 T-shirt reads, “We need to be bigger and bolder to redesign our immigration system.” “The way forward is clear: we must abolish ICE.”

The New Arrivals section also includes products that promote the Green New Deal, the taxation of the rich, and the concept of “housing is a human right.”

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was seen testifying in front of the Capitol Hill House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday morning, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Washington, DC October 23, 2019.

(Aurora Samperio / Nurfoto via Getty Images)

AOC claims ‘very real risk’ America will not be a democracy in 10 years, will go back to ‘Jim Crowe’

Ocasio-Cortez, who has been vocal in his support for the abolition of ICE for several years, is selling goods at the same time as illegal immigration to the United States, as well as seizing fentanyl from law enforcement agencies.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Friday said it had seen a “substantial increase” in fentanyl seizures on the southern border in January, just as it confirmed that there had been 153,941 migrant encounters in the past month.

Monthly operational update of CBP confirmed Gadget Clock Reporting There were 153,941 encounters on Wednesday, which is usually a slow month for border crossings. That number nearly doubled to 78,414 immigrant encounters in January 2021 and four times to 36,585 in January 2020.

Was 48,945 pounds Of drugs A seizure Southern border In January, down from 59,793 pounds a year earlier. However, fentanyl seizures increased, with 839 pounds seized in January, up from 682 pounds in FY 2021 and 139 pounds in FY2020.

Fentanyl, an opioid treatment for pain, is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. In fiscal year 2021, the CBP seized 10,586 pounds of deadly drugs at the southern border, which could be extremely small amounts. That’s up from, 4,558 seized in FY2020 and 2, 2,633 seized in FY2019. So far in FY 2022, agents have seized 28 3,289

(Photo by John Moore / Getty Images)

(Photo by John Moore / Getty Images)

Between September 2020 and September 2021, 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses, a 16% increase over the previous year. According to the CDC.

The CDC said 78,388 of these deaths were from opioids and 86% from fentanyl.

Ocasio-Cortez’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.

“ICE is a dangerous organization with 0 accountability, widespread rape reporting, abuse of power, + children dying in DHS custody,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in 2019.

In 2021, Ocasio-Cortez argued that one solution on the southern border was to create health and human services facilities instead of immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) and customs and border protection (CBP) facilities.

Adam Shaw of Gadget Clock contributed to this report

