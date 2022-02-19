AOC, Squad under fire as Dems reject their ‘deeply problematic’ agenda



According to some Democrats, the squad’s far-left policies are making the midterm election season more difficult for Democrats and putting swing-district moderates at risk.

A PAC leader designed to help moderates told Gadget Clock Digital that Rep. The policies adopted by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and his Progressive Squad are highly toxic for Democrats competing in competitive seats, which will determine whether Democrats retain a majority.

“We’ve been shouting from the roof since the 2020 election, “said Matt Bennett, executive vice president of the center-left Third Way and co-founder of the Shield PC, which was launched last year to protect moderate Democrats.

He said the 2020 election was a wake-up call when Democrats lost 14 seats in the House and issues such as “defending the police” were the focus of GOP attacks. And the race for governor of Virginia in 2021 was another example of the reversal of far-left policy when Republicans put critical race theory and school cowardice on the policy center stage – leading Republican Glenn Yankin to victory.

The AOC NYC expires the child tax credit for committing a crime

Squad policies “work well in Brooklyn,” Bennett told Gadget Clock Digital. “But I would say that running in competitive districts and states is deeply problematic for Democrats. They arm Republicans in very strong attacks, albeit very confusing, but very politically influential attacks.”

He urges the Squad to realize that their radical policies are undermining the prospects among Democrats: “My message would be, please understand that what works in your district does not work in West Iowa and what you say could have consequences for your Democratic colleagues.” It has a profound effect on the ability of the party to hold a majority, “Bennett said.

Republicans want to portray all Democrats as members of the Left Squad, and the touchstone issues in the culture war are expected to be a higher factor in the intervening propaganda strategy.

Nathan Brand, a spokesman for the Republican National Committee, told Gadget Clock Digital that “the radical opinion of the Squad is the mainstay of today’s Democrat Party.” Omar is collaborating with D-Min

What is the law of respiration? Squad members push wide bills that reduce police funding, compensate

“Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi have taken their agenda, and as a result Democrats are discouraging turnout, discouraging voters, and seeing defeat in November.”

The midterm elections have been historically difficult for the ruling party, and this year is expected to be particularly challenging for Democrats, with President Biden’s low approval ratings and inflation pushing voters into their pockets.

More complex issues for moderate Democrats, prominent squad members have been advocating for defending the police, abolishing ICE, phasing out federal prisons, and more. Moderate Democrats who believe the exact opposite need to be determined to distance themselves from squad policy in their district, Bennett said.

“Violent crime has increased. And that’s why no one wants the police to be in places where there are significant violent crimes.”

To date, her Shield PAC has supported 11 Swing District Democrats – all women: Iowa Representative Cindy Axon, Virginia’s Elaine Luria, Michigan’s Alyssa Slotkin, Nevada’s Susie Lee, Virginia’s Jennifer Wexton, Kansas’s Sherris Davidson’s, Angie’s Kim Schreiber, Abigail Spanberger of Virginia and Mickey Sheryl of New Jersey.

“They have to push back the idea that most Democrats share the views of the far left and they need to be very clear about that,” Bennett said. “No, I don’t want to defend the police. In fact, I think the police should get more funding.”

After the 2020 election, when Democrats retained control of the House but suffered unexpected losses, moderates blamed the squad for evading Medicare, social medicine, the Green New Deal, and the police for all.

But Ocasio-Cortez blamed his policy at the time, pushing back against fellow Democrats, saying there was no “necessary evidence” for that line of attack. He called on Democrats to fail to run a digital campaign during the coronavirus epidemic and to perform less in their race.

Now, the squad is blaming moderates, particularly Sen. Joe Manchin, DWV, for failing to pass Biden’s huge build-back better platform. The reason for the dissatisfaction among the voters is that the Democrats have not been able to fulfill their campaign promises in full.

Rep. Corey Bush, D-Mo., Responded to an Axis report on moderates critical of squad politics, noting that moderates have killed a permanent extension of the child tax credit.

Bush tweeted, “If you haven’t been around for so long, every time the media pressures you to blame the progressives, some conservative Democrats are trying to cover it up.” “This time they sent 4 million children into poverty because they hit the child tax credit. Don’t get me wrong.”

Ocasio-Cortez retweeted his fellow squad member, responding: “100%”