AOC ties expiration of child tax credit to jump in NYC crime



Republican Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., Added to the increase in theft in New York City with the expiration of the child tax credit at the end of the year, according to an interview published Monday.

Ocasio-Cortez, who recently made waves when predicting a Democrat occupation in Texas, sat down for an extensive interview with The New Yorker and the matter turned into a crime in New York City.

The representative said he had hired “hospitals, doctors and social workers” and was told that the increase in violence was driven by young people – mainly young people.

“And we allow the speech to sound like it’s jumping from a corner into the bushes with these shadowy images. They’re young. They’re boys. We’re not even discussing the mental-health crisis. The epidemic is being experienced as a country,” he said.

The representative's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He noted that the Child Tax Credit, which was seen as a lifeline for many families, expired on December 31 “and now people are stealing baby formula.”

The monthly tax credits were part of President Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. Biden proposed extending them for another full year as part of a separate measure focused on economic and social programs, but Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin objected to raising the money because of concerns about any additional federal spending. Will fuel inflation that has already risen to a nearly 40-year high.

“We don’t want to discuss that. We want to say that these people are criminals or that we want to talk about ‘violent people’ instead of the ‘environment of violence’ and break down what we are doing to contribute to what we want to do.”

The day the interview was published, an Asian-American woman was stabbed to death inside her apartment in Chinatown, New York City, when police said she was followed by a homeless man, the New York Post reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report