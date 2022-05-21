AOC touts ‘zero emission’ engagement ring



Tremendous-woke Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez boasts that her new engagement ring is created from “recycled gold” and is “zero emission.”

The just-engaged socialist made the claim on Twitter in response to a follower who warned that “your ring gotta be made from tinfoil in any other case the suitable’s gonna flip.”

On Thursday AOC confirmed she’s going to marry longtime boyfriend Riley Roberts. Pictures of the Bronx-Queens lawmaker carrying the rock swiftly circulated on-line. Her hand-waving Instagram Dwell video Thursday night ignited a flurry of questions — and hypothesis — from bling watchers.

“It seems to be a pleasant make. From the pics I’m gonna say it’s a 1.75-2.25 carat solitaire, set in a yellow gold,” stated John Buckley, proprietor of Tuscany Rose Watch and Diamond, who reviewed the ring photos at The Put up’s request. “It’s a traditional but conventional ring, with a contact of huge metropolis panache.

Ocasio-Cortez and Roberts on the 2021 Met Gala. GC Photos

“The value vary can range from $10k (Hunts Level type) to $30k+ (Met Gala and past).”

Different specialists stated AOC’s declare of zero emissions suggests the diamond was created in a lab, and never mined from the earth.

Peter Kahan, of Katz Jewellery in New York’s Diamond District, stated a lab gem could be “considerably cheaper” — and would have the additional advantage of being politically right, making certain it didn’t originate in a battle zone.

“If it’s grown in a laboratory … it’s not a blood diamond,” Kahan stated.

However he dismissed the declare about recycled gold.

“Recycled gold is a advertising and marketing time period used to advertise the gold. All gold is recycled. No gold is ever wasted,” Kahan stated, including that “new” gold makes up solely a tiny share of the market.

AOC — the daughter of an architect who grew up in Westchester — didn’t reply to request for remark from The Put up.

The couple met whereas at Boston College. AP

Riley Roberts met AOC whereas they had been each undergraduates at Boston College. Roberts hailed from a rich neighborhood in Arizona and attended the elite Chaparral Excessive Faculty in Scottsdale. He later constructed web sites for small enterprise earlier than signing up for his girlfriend’s long-shot marketing campaign for Congress.