AP Board Exam 2021: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board examinations, the refrain for the scrapping of upcoming state board exams for courses 10 and 12 grew louder. Whereas Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Haryana adopted the steps of CBSE and cancelled each class 10 and 12 board exams, states like Andhra Pradesh have declared that each SSC and Inter exams shall be held as per the schedule. Additionally Learn – Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 More likely to be Held in THIS Month, State Training Minister Makes Huge Announcement. Learn Particulars

Notably, AP Training Minister Adimulapu Suresh has lately written to Union Training Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal relating to the conduction of Intermediate exams within the state.

Within the letter, the minister apprised Nishank in regards to the state authorities plan and mentioned that the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Training (BIEAP) is planning to conduct class 12 exams in August and declare the outcomes inside 40 days. He asserted that the schedule for AP Board Exam 2021 shall be launched 15 days previous to the examinations.

Following this, a number of college students took to Twitter and registered their protest demanding the cancellation of courses 10 and 12 AP board examination. “Please assist Andhra Pradesh college students. The federal government isn’t canceling 10, 11 12 board exams”, a scholar tweeted. College students have began the #cancelapboardexams2021 marketing campaign on Twitter to accentuate their protest.

Learn among the tweets right here:

Earlier final month, the state board had mentioned that it received’t cancel exams to “make sure that the scholars don’t endure any loss”. Nevertheless, it needed to postpone AP SSC examinations 2021 till additional discover as a number of petitions had been filed within the excessive court docket searching for deferment of essential exams, scheduled to be held from June 7 to June 16, 2021.

“Andhra Pradesh Authorities postponed class tenth examination and can evaluate the scenario in July”, the official notification launched by Chief Minister’s workplace had mentioned.

Earlier, college students had additionally signed an internet petition on change.org demanding postponement of exams as a result of deteriorating COVID-19 scenario.

“The Andhra Pradesh authorities isn’t taking any cost in direction of cancelling the examinations even after discussing about this subject within the assembly. As soon as once more I urge the training minister Audimulapu Suresh and our chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to look into this matter and cancel all of the examinations to be held subsequent month,” the petitioner had mentioned.

In 2020, the Andhra Pradesh authorities had cancelled each SSC and Inter examinations and promoted college students within the wake of COVID-19 scenario within the state at the moment. Will the government comply with the identical course of this yr?

Keep tuned to this place for education-related information.