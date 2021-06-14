AP CFW Recruitment 2021 for 453 Civil Asst Surgeon Specialists posts, Download NHM AP Notification @cfw.ap.nic.in
AP CFW Recruitment 2021 Notification out for 453 Vacancies of Civil Asst Surgeon Specialist. Verify utility course of, instructional qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.
AP CFW Recruitment 2021
AP CFW Recruitment 2021 Notification: Well being Medical & Household Welfare Division, Andhra Pradesh has invited functions for recruitment to the submit of Civil Asst Surgeon Specialist towards the commercial quantity 01/2021. and eligible candidates can apply to the posts by way of the net mode at cfw.ap.nic.in from 14 June 2021 onwards. The final date of utility for submission of utility is 28 June 2021.
A complete of 453 vacancies will likely be recruited by way of the recruitment course of. Candidates can undergo this recruitment notification to know the eligibility standards, qualification particulars, age restrict and different particulars required of a candidate whereas making use of for the recruitment drive.
Necessary Dates:
- Graduation of submission of on-line utility: 14 June 2021
- Final date for submission of on-line utility: 28 June 2021
AP CFW Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars
- Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist – 453 Posts
AP CFW Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards
Academic Qualification: Candidates will need to have handed PG Diploma / Diploma / DNB in that individual speciality or its equal; Candidates have to be registered on a everlasting foundation with the State Medical Council of Andhra Pradesh in India Constituted beneath MCI Act.
AP CFW Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict – 42 years (There will likely be age rest for reserved class candidates as per authorities norms)
AP CFW Recruitment 2021 Wage – Rs. 53500/-
Download AP CFW Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here
On-line Utility Hyperlink
Official Web site
apply for AP CFW Recruitment 2021
candidates can apply on-line on DME and APVVP recruitment portal (https://dmeaponline.com) from 10:00 AM on 14 June 2021 to 05:30 PM on 28 June 2021. The final date for receipt of Demand Draft within the workplace of the Commissioner, APVVP, Gollapudi, Vijayawada by registered submit/courier/velocity submit or in individual is on or earlier than 05:30 PM on 28 June 2021.
AP CFW Recruitment 2021 Utility Price
- For OC and BC candidates Rs.1500/-
- SC&ST candidates: Rs.1000/-
FAQ
apply for AP CFW Recruitment 2021?
candidates can apply on-line on DME and APVVP recruitment portal (https://dmeaponline.com) from 10:00 AM on 14 June 2021 to 05:30 PM on 28 June 2021. The final date for receipt of Demand Draft within the workplace of the Commissioner, APVVP, Gollapudi, Vijayawada by registered submit/courier/velocity submit or in individual is on or earlier than 05:30 PM on 28 June 2021.
What’s the age restrict required for AP CFW Recruitment 2021?
The candidates have to be above the age of 42 years. There will likely be age rest for reserved class candidates as per authorities norms.
What’s the qualification required for AP CFW Recruitment 2021?
Candidates will need to have handed PG Diploma / Diploma / DNB in that individual speciality or its equal; Candidates have to be registered on a Everlasting foundation with State Medical Council of Andhra Pradesh in India Constituted beneath MCI Act.
What’s the final date of utility submission for AP CFW Recruitment 2021?
The final date of utility for submission of utility is 28 June 2021.
What’s the beginning date of the applying course of for AP CFW Recruitment 2021?
and eligible candidates can apply to the posts by way of the net mode at cfw.ap.nic.in from 14 June 2021 onwards.
What number of vacancies will likely be recruited by way of AP CFW Recruitment 2021?
A complete of 453 vacancies will likely be recruited by way of the recruitment course of.
#CFW #Recruitment #Civil #Asst #Surgeon #Specialists #posts #Download #NHM #Notification #cfwapnicin