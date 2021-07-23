AP Inter 12th Result 2021 released check from bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Result 2021: APBIE 12th Result has been released. Students can check the result by visiting the official website of the board at bie.ap.gov.in.

AP Inter Result 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has announced the class 12 exam results. Students who have registered in class 12th can check their result and score card by visiting the official website of the board at bie.ap.gov.in. Students have to enter the ticket number and date of birth on the official website to check the result.

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh informed about the release of the exam results on 22 July 2021. He wrote in this regard on the tweet that the results of Intermediate 2nd year 2021 will be released shortly after 04.00 pm. In such a situation, the students of class 12 are advised to visit the official website of the board at bie.ap.gov.in to check the results of board examinations.

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Education had decided to cancel the AP Inter examination in view of the situation of Kovid-19 infection in the state. At the same time, this decision was taken by the state government after the Supreme Court of the country issued an order to cancel the examination and declare the result till July 31, 2021. Thereafter the board decided that the AP 2nd Year Intermediate Results will be prepared based on the internal evaluation policy. Now on the basis of this the result has been announced tomorrow. Let us tell you that after the Andhra Pradesh board, the CBSE board will also release the result soon.

