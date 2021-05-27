AP SSC Exams 2021 Postponed, New Dates Likely To Be Announced In July | Details Here





The Andhra Pradesh Board college students, who're getting ready for his or her SSC exams, we now have some necessary information for you. The Andhra Pradesh authorities has postponed AP SSC examinations 2021 till additional discover within the state. " Andhra Pradesh Authorities postponed class tenth examination and can evaluate the scenario in July," the official Discover from Chief Minister's workplace reads. To recall, the Andhra Pradesh board exams had been scheduled to be held from June 7 to June 16, 2021.

The scholars had earlier filed a case within the Excessive Courtroom of Andhra Pradesh to postponed examinations asking the state authorities to postpone the examination. Numerous petitioners together with lecturers and college students needed the Andhra Pradesh authorities to both cancel or postpone examinations on this present scenario of covid.

Owing to the present covid scenario within the state, the federal government has postponed the examination till the discover. The candidates should notice that any determination on the conduct of examinations will likely be taken solely after reviewing the scenario in July.

The AP authorities had diminished the syllabus for AP SSC exams this 12 months and in addition cut back the length of lessons until April 2nd week. Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Schooling (BIEAP) had launched admit playing cards for Intermediate Public Exams (AP Inter corridor tickets) on April 29, on the official website- bie.ap.gov.in. Following the discharge, many college students and fogeys had demanded to cancel or postpone the exams in view of the COVID-19 unfold.