ap ssc result 2021: AP SSC result 2021: Andhra Pradesh 10th board result can be checked on these websites, find out – Andhra Pradesh bse ssc result 2021 on bse.ap.gov.in, steps to check here

Highlights Andhra Pradesh 10th Board Result 2021 Today.

More than 5 lakh students were waiting.

In addition to bse.ap.gov.in, you can check on several websites.

AP SSC Result 2021, Andhra Pradesh BSE 10th Result 2021:Andhra Pradesh students who are waiting for 10th class results 2021 can see their results soon. Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) SSC (AP SSC Result 2021) i.e. 10th result will be announced this evening at 5 pm. Students who had registered for class X this year can check their subject wise marks on the official website of the board at bse.ap.gov.in.



This year, more than 5 lakh 38 thousand students had registered for the Andhra Pradesh Board (BSE Andhra Pradesh) SSC exam, which was awaiting their results (BSE Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2021) for a long time. Students can check their results by visiting the official websites on Friday, August 06, 2021.

What will be the result of 10th in 2021?

Seeing the second wave of epidemics, the board had decided to cancel the exam. The Board (BSEAP) has developed internal evaluation criteria like other boards for preparing results. The board has decided the category of candidates.

Students were promoted without examination

Last year, the results of the AP SSC exam were announced in August 2020. More than 6 lakh 39 thousand students had appeared for the exam that year. All the students were promoted due to cancellation of exams due to Kovid-19 epidemic. Students were assessed on the basis of semester and internal assessment scores.

If you do not get good marks, you will get this option

Students who are dissatisfied with the preparation of AP SSC Result 2021, as per the criteria of optional assessment, may sit for the examinations to be conducted at a later stage. Details of these tests will be announced after the results are announced. Let’s learn how to check the results

How to check the result of AP10V 2021: This is the way

Step 1: Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click ‘Student Services.’ Click on the link.

Step 3: On the new page, click on the link “SSC Result 2021” (Result link will be activated at 5 pm).

Step 4: Now type your roll number and click submit.

Step 5: Your AP SSC Result 2021 will open on the screen, check it.

Step 6: Download the result and keep the printout copy with you for further reference.

You can also check AP SSC Result 2021 on these websites

bse.ap.gov.in.

bseap.org

manabadi.co.in

rtgs.ap.gov.in

results.apcfss.in

bieap.gov.in

examsresults.ap.nic.in

