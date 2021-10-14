AP YSR Pension Kanuka Yojana Application Form Last Date Apply

AP YSR Pension Kanuka Yojana Application Form Last Date Apply

YSR Pension Kanuka Scheme – Multiple Format, Objectives: The Government of the Andhra Pradesh Offers Pensions under All Categories Applicable to the Individual Ages, Gender, Physical Conditions for those Permanently Resident in Andhra Pradesh is Aimed at 01) Assisting them to Leading their Individual Lives with Self-Esteem, 02) Elevating their Individual Standards of Lives in Society.

AP YSR Pension Kanuka Yojana

In a bid toward Public Welfare with Self-Esteem the Government of Andhra Pradesh, in its Commitment to the Welfare and Development of All Segments of the Society in the State Grants / Disburses Pensions to the Residents in Andhra Pradesh.

Therefore, Andhra Pradesh Government Announced “Navarathnalu” consisting of Various Welfare and Developmental Programs toward Achieving this Objective. Navarathnalu bears Diversified Parts in light of Enhancement of Pension Amount and Reduction in the Age Criteria for Old Age Pension, which is a Major Welfare Measure to Ameliorate the Hardships of the Poor and Vulnerable Sections of the Society particularly the Old and Infirm, Widows, and the Persons with Disabilities Among Others to secure a Dignified Life in Society.

In pursuit of this overarching Goal, in spite of the Challenging Financial Conditions, Orders were issued vide General Order Ms.No.103 Dated 30.05.2019 enhancing the Social Security Pensions Amount for Old Age Persons, Widow, Toddy Tappers, Weavers, Single Women , Fishermen, ART (PLHIV) Persons, Traditional Cobblers to ₹ 2250/- Per Month, Disabled Persons, Transgender and Dappu Artists to ₹ 3,000/- Per Month, and also for People affected with Chronic Kidney Disease who are undergoing Dialysis both Government and Network Hospitals up to ₹ 10,000/- Per Month. The Enhanced Scale of Pension came into effect with the New Political Party assuming the helm of the Governance in Andhra Pradesh wef June 2019 Payable Commencing Effective the 1st Date of July 2019 Onwards.

AP YSR Pension Kanuka Yojana Pension Amount:

The Benefit under each Pension Remain As Hereunder:

The Pension Sum / Amount Payable under the For Old Age Pension (OAP), Single Women, Weavers, Widow, Fisherman, Toddy Tappers, PLHIV (Anti-Retroviral Therapy Pensions), Traditional Cobblers will be ₹ 2,250/- Per Month

The Pension Amount / Sum Payable for Disabled, Transgender, Dappu Artists Remains ₹ 3,000/- Per Month.

The Pension Amount for CKDU Pensions remains ₹ 10,000/- Per Month.

Types of Pensions Covered:

Old Age Pension (OAP)

Weavers Pension (WP)

Widow Pension (WP)

Disabled Pension (DP)

Toddy Tappers (TT)

Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) Pension

Trans-Gender Pension (TGP)

Fisherman Pension (FP)

Single Women Pension (SWP)

CKDU Pension

Traditional Cobblers Pension (TCP)

Dappu Artists Pension (DAP)

Eligibility Criteria:

Eligibility Criteria Common in respect of All the PensionsCurrently in Currency for Payment:

That the Proposed Beneficiary should Necessarily be from Below Poverty Line (BPL) Family with White Ration Card in possession / under Ownership.

That He / She must be a Local Resident of the District.

He / She are not covered under any other Pension Scheme.

Old Age Pension:

Old Age Persons, both Male and Female, who are Aged 60 Years and also must have Attained the Notified 60-Years Age or Higher and that They are Destitute (with Little or No Means of Subsistence, have Neither Family Nor Relative to depend upon) .

Weavers’ Pension:

That the Weaver should have Completed 50 Years of Age or Above and Destitute.

Widow Pension:

That As per the Hindu Marriage Act, She should have Attained 18 Years and Above.

DivyAnga Physically Disabled Pension:

That DivyAnga Jana / Disabled Persons having Minimum of 40% Physically Disability

No Age Limit, As Such.

Toddy Tappers Pension:

That the Applicant must be 50 Years Old and Above.

That the Members of Toddy Cooperative Societies (TCS) or to Any Individual Tapper under the Tree For Tappers (TFT) Scheme and who have Individually Completed 50 Years of age As on 01.02.2009.

Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) Pension:

No Age Limit As Such.

06 Months Continuous Treatment on Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART).

CKDU Pension:

That there is No Age Limit As Such.

The Patients undergoing Continuous Kidney Dialysis (Chronic Kidney Disease of Unknown Etiology).

Transgender Pension:

That Any Trans-Gender needs to have Completed 18 Years of Age or Above.

Fisherman Pension:

That the Fisherman is 50 Years of Age or Above.

Single Women Pension:

That the Married Women, Who are Separated / have been Deserted should have Attained / Be above 35 Years’ Age and the Separation Period shall be more than 01 Year as on the Date of Sanction of Pension.

That the Unmarried Women, who have Attained / are Aged 30 Years and Above in Rural Region and in case of those Resident in the Urban Areas are 35 Years and Above of Age and no support of the family.

Traditional Cobblers Pension:

That the Traditional Cobblers should be above 40 Years of Age.

Dappu Artists Pension:

That Dappu Artists Individually Are Above 50 Years of Age.

Modality of Log Into in respect of AP YSR Pension Kanuka Yojana to check out Pension Status:

Log into the Department of Rural Website.

Enter User Name

Feed in the Password

Enter the Captcha Code Displayed in the Rectangular Shape Box:

Submit

Modality of Log Into in regard to Filling in the Desired Information National Family Benefit Scheme:

Log into Mee Seva Portal for Downloading the National Family Benefit Scheme under the National Social Assistance Program Application Format.

National Family Benefit Scheme under National Social Assistance Program consists of 02 Parts Displaying Multiple Desired Points to be Answered. The Application needs to be Filled in by the Head of the Surviving Family.

Certain Point-Specific Questions are As Follows:

Nota Bene:

Part – I Needs to be filled in by the Head of the Surviving Family.

Part – II Needs to be filled in by the Local Inquiry Team

Part – I Details a Couple of Information, such as

Name of the Applicant (Gender – He / She)

Residence’s Full Address

Name of the Deceased Primary Bread Winner

Relation of the Deceased with the Applicant

Date of Birth of the Primary Bread Winner

And Solemn Undertaking to be Furnished Explaining the Family Income Source, Relation, etc., Among Others.

Mee Seva Portal, Andhra Pradesh: www.ap.meeseva.gov.in.

Department of Rural Development Website: www.sspensions.ap.gov.in

Log into Mee Seva Portal, Andhra Pradesh for Downloading National Family Benefit Scheme (NFBS) under the National Social Assistance Program (NSAP) for NFBS Application Form Download.