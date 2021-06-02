Apara Ekadashi Vrat 2021: Puja vidhi, rituals, significance and relevant details



The Ekadashi Vrat of Jyestha, Krishna Paksha (as per Purnimant calendar) or Vaishakha, Krishna Paksha (as per Amavasyant calendar) is named Apara Ekadashi. The holy Hindu occasion of Apara Ekadashi is carried out to please Lord Vishnu and search His blessings. Right here’s how one can carry out the Apara Ekadashi puja at your private home.

Apara Ekadashi date and time

Apara Ekadashi is on Sunday, 6 June

Ekadashi tithi begins at 04: 07 AM on 5 June

Ekadashi tithi ends at 6:19 AM on 6 June

Parana or the time for breaking the Ekadashi quick is between 5:23 AM and 8:10 AM on 7 June.

Apara Ekadashi Vrat

The Apara Ekadashi vrat is a strict quick noticed by devotees with out meals and water on the tenth day. The quick ends on the twelfth day after dawn. Devotees take particular care to finish all of the rituals with devotion and dedication. You’ll be able to observe the vrat guidelines given beneath:

1. Rise early on Ekadashi Tithi (two hours earlier than dawn), ideally throughout Brahma Muhurat.

2. Take a shower and put on clear garments.

3. Carry out meditation (Dhyana), adopted by Sankalpa (a pledge that you’ll whole-heartedly hold the vrat).

4. One should preserve celibacy if he observes Apara Ekadashi vrat.

5. Don’t eat onion, garlic, rice, wheat, meat, lentils and legumes. (keep away from any sort of beans or grains)

6. Keep away from consumption of alcohol or tobacco.

7. Do charity, donate meals, garments or necessities to the poor and needy.

8. Observe the vrat with utmost devotion and dedication, it additionally helps to regulate your thoughts and physique.

9. You’ll be able to eat fruits, milk, sabudana khichdi, singhare ki puri or paratha and different vrat recipes at one time within the day.

10. Chant ‘OM Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya’ Mantra as many instances as attainable.

Apara Ekadashi Puja Vidhi

1. Add just a few drops of Ganga Jal to the bucket of water that you’ll use for bathing.

2. Put on clear garments after taking a shower.

3. Ignite a lamp (Diya) with ghee or sesame oil on the altar of your private home.

4. Now, invoke Lord Vishnu, pray to him and search his blessings earlier than starting the puja.

5. Chant ‘OM Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya’, whereas providing water, flowers, pure fragrance, oil lamp, incense and Naivedhya (any fruit or cooked meals) to Lord Vishnu.

6. You might also supply fruits. You’ll be able to put together kheer or halwa or some other vegetarian dessert to supply.

7. Now gently supply Paan, Supari, a brown coconut, bananas and different fruits, with Chandan, Kumkum, Haldi, Akshat and Dakshina.

8. Start with studying the Apara Ekadashi Vrat Katha. It’s also possible to learn the Vishnu Sahasranam or do the Naam Jaapa.

9. Within the night, mild an oil lamp, incense sticks and pray to Lord Vishnu. Supply flowers, water, fruits and any candy preparation (bhog).

10. Conclude the puja by performing the aarti within the identify of Lord Vishnu.

Significance of Apara Ekadashi

The Apara EkAdashi vrat is noticed by Hinduism followers and is of nice significance to a Lord Vishnu devotee. This event is marked as some of the auspicious days within the Lunar fortnight. Every Ekadashi tithi has its personal significance. Subsequently, the Ekadashi Vrat of Jyestha, Krishna Paksha, is known as Apara Ekadashi.

It’s also referred to as Jyestha Krishna Ekadashi. It’s believed that by observing Apara Ekadashi vrat with the utmost devotion, all of the sins of the individual get washed away.