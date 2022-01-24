Aparna Yadav and Amit Shah viral picture Social media users are taking a dig

Aparna Yadav, youthful daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav, shared a picture with Union Dwelling Minister Amit Shah after becoming a member of the BJP. Social media users began giving numerous reactions to his picture. Some users commented that he’s sitting on the chair now, after the election he’ll sit on the stool.

Truly, Aparna shared a picture with Amit Shah and wrote – Taking blessings from Honorable Dwelling Minister Shri Amit Shah ji by providing formal courtesy. On this picture, Aparna is seen sitting on a chair, whereas Amit Shah is sitting on the couch. An empty couch can also be seen on this picture. Some social media users are having enjoyable with him sitting on the chair.

A Twitter deal with named Puneet Kumar Singh commented on this picture that the couch is empty however nonetheless Aparna Yadav was made to sit down on a plastic chair. Fortunately there was no stool. A person named Vikas Yadav writes, ‘The contractor of the Hindutva and Nationalism Division, the anti-backward class lady has been refrained from the couch as backward. Such individuals deserve this.’

A Twitter person named Gagan commented – Madam wished a large couch set within the Samajwadi authorities however the single pipe chair seems to be good right here too. A person named Suraj Singh wrote, ‘Ma’am did not even get the couch. Effectively obtained a chair. A Twitter person named Anuj Tripathi writes – Aparna ji, why are you sitting on the chair as a substitute of the couch? What occurred Shah ji did not provide the couch? It’s a matter of honor that we obtained the chair, typically these individuals additionally give stools to sit down on.

A person named Akbar Khan commented that you got a chair as a substitute of sitting on the couch. Any further you are being informed that you simply are not able to sitting on the similar time. A person named Bulbul Yadav writes – Even after the couch was empty, the chair was discovered, it occurred in 2 days. For info, allow us to let you know that Aparna has joined BJP final week.