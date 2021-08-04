Aparshakti Khurana made Punjabi version of ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’, watch funny VIDEO | Aparshakti Khurana made Punjabi version of ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’, watch funny VIDEO

New Delhi: Actor and singer Aparshakti Khurana recently released the Punjabi version of a child Sahdev’s viral song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar’. Aparshakti told about this song, that when I heard ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ for the first time, I laughed, but I was equally thrilled. That’s when I decided to recreate that song, which is now making a splash in our entire country. to its tune.

shared song on instagram

On the demand of his followers, he shared the full Punjabi version of the viral song on his Instagram page. Aparshakti Khurana released three versions of the song with their own spin for the song.

came out in three versions

Talking about the three versions, he said that the first one was the reel version. The second Bhangra version was with Dhanashree and the latest is the full version of the song. All of them have been showered with love and compliments and now I feel I should go ahead and focus on ‘adulthood ka love’ which is meant to entertain people.

Aparshakti desperate to meet Sahadeva

Let us tell you that the little boy Sahdev has become quite famous with his video ‘Baspan Ka Pyaar’. Aparshakti shared that he is not sure if he is going to launch the baby, but would love to meet him. He said that okay, as of now we don’t know when it is going to happen. But, I would definitely like to meet Sahadev, the sweet kid who sang this song.

Already given many hit songs

Aparshakti sang his first song ‘Ik Vaari’ in 2016 and ‘Teri Yaari’ in 2020. He has played important roles in films like ‘Dangal’, ‘Saat Uchkke’, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’. Let us inform that as an actor, Aparshakti was last seen in the film ‘Street Dancer 3D’ and the web series ‘Dhat Teri Ki’.

read this also: Shamita reached the salon after the arrest of Raj Kundra, people trolled

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to