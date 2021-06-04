Aparshakti Khurana, wife Aakriti expecting their first child; actor announces pregnancy with post

Aparshakti Khurana and his associate Aakriti Ahuja are gazing for their first baby collectively. The actor launched the sincere information on social media in doubtlessly essentially the most hilarious draw. Taking to his Instagram story, Khurana shared a monochrome photograph of his associate Aakriti flaunting her tiny one bump whereas he kisses it.

“Lockdown me kaam to amplify ho nahi paya, humne socha family hello amplify kar lete hain (Lets no longer amplify our work throughout the lockdown so we decided to amplify our family as an totally different) #preggeralert,” Khurana captioned the painting.

The couple obtained married in September 2014 and are in fact ready for welcoming their tiny bundle of enjoyment.

In the meantime, Aakriti, who’s the founding father of the occasion administration agency LaFeria Occasions, moreover shared her pregnancy information with a comical caption. She wrote, “Doing our bit so that you could be perchance add to this Little one Boomer technology. #PreggerAlert”.

After their pregnancy submit went viral, many from the alternate dropped congratulatory messages. Celebrities together with Kartik Aaryan, Neena Gupta, Swara Bhaskar, Sanya Malhotra, Huma Qureshi, Ekta Kaul, Varun Sharma and others wished the couple within the suggestions half.

Aparshakti, who’s the brother of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, is moreover a most well-liked RJ and TV host. He made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Dangal in 2016 and moreover starred in the comedy movie Saat Uchakkey, which grew to become directed and written by Sanjeev Sharma.

Not to neglect, he grew to become a phase of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania that launched in 2017. He went on to play pivotal roles in various movement pictures together with Stree and Luka Chuppi.

He’ll quickly be thought of in his first solo film reverse Pranutan Bahl titled Helmet. It is miles directed by Satram Ramani and moreover stars Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma.