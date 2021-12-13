Apart from cricket these star cricketer also other sports Yuzvendra Chahal chess AB de Villiers tennis Kapil Dev Golf Ellyse Perry football Ajinkya Rahane karate

There are many star cricketers of the world including India, who have represented their country not only in cricket but also in other sports. These include the names of Yuzvendra Chahal and AB de Villiers.

There are many star cricketers of the world including India, who have achieved mastery in other sports apart from representing their country in cricket. This includes the names of India’s star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the limited overs format and his teammates Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) AB de Villiers and Ajinkya Rahane in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Apart from trapping the batsmen in his net, Yuzvendra Chahal also has the ability to beat on the chessboard. Yuzvendra Chahal has also represented India in the World Youth Chess Championship. Later, when he struggled to find a sponsor, he left the sport. However, he is listed in the official website of the World Chess Federation.

Very few people will know about AB de Villiers, famous on the cricket field by the name of Mr. 360 degree, that he is also a master in tennis. AB de Villiers has also been a member of South Africa’s junior Davis Cup tennis team. Not only this, he has also defeated compatriot Kevin Anderson, who was the finalist of the last Grand Slam US Open of the year, in straight sets. This was admitted by Kevin Anderson himself. De Villiers was then 12 years old and Kevin was 10 years old.

Ajinkya Rahane, former vice-captain of the Indian Test cricket team, has got a black belt in karate. He is known for his vitality. It is said that when Rahane was 8 years old, he was playing cricket in Dombivli with a bowler three times his age. Three consecutive bouncers of that bowler hit his helmet. Rahane started crying, but stood up after a while and hit his bowler for five consecutive fours.

Australia’s Ellyse Perry, who has made many records in cricket, has also been an international football player. She has also participated in the FIFA World Cup for Australia. His position in football was that of a defender.

On 4 August 2007, when Perry was just 16–9 months old, she played her first match for the Australia national football team at Hong Kong Stadium (2008 Beijing Olympic Qualifier match). She has also participated in the 2008 AFC Women’s Asian Cup for Australia. She played in the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup. He also scored a goal in the match against Sweden.

Kapil Dev, the great cricketer who made India the first ODI World Cup champion, is also a professional golfer. He also became a board member of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) in March 2021. Kapil Dev has represented India in several senior amateur golf tournaments.

Not only this, Kapil Dev joined the Indian Territorial Army on 24 September 2008. He was appointed as Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) by the then Chief of the Army Staff, General Deepak Kapoor. Kapil Dev was appointed as the first chancellor of the Sports University of Haryana in 2019. Kapil Dev represented Haryana in domestic cricket.