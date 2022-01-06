Apart from free food grains, there are many benefits of Ration Card, it is also easy to make it.

Right now, free food grains are also being given to the people due to the corona pandemic, which is benefiting about 80 crore people. Apart from this, there are many such works, which make the work of the citizens easier.

Ration card is an important document, which is used from bank to other important work. The benefits of government schemes are also given to the ration card holders from the center and the state. At the same time, due to the corona epidemic, people are also being given free food grains, due to which about 80 crore people are benefiting. Apart from this, there are many such works, which make the work of the citizens easier.

Can be used for identity card or address

Ration card is such a document, which is used as ID proof and address. That is, if you have a ration card, then you can use it as an identity card. Also, if any child in the family does not have any other ID, then ration card can be used for that. But for this the name of the child should be there in the ration card.

Can also take subsidy

If you are using ration card and there is no error in your ration card, then along with free ration card, you can also use it to take subsidy. You can take subsidy on the purchase of food items and fuel. At the same time, you can also use the ration card as a document for LPG gas subsidy.

Ration card can also be used for this

Apart from the above tasks, if you open an account in the bank, then you can use the ration card as a permanent residence and identity card. With this, driving license is also made easily. Also it becomes easy to get APG connection, landline number and new SIM. Apart from this, the benefits of schemes being given by the Center and the state can also be taken on this.

how to get ration card made

If you are thinking of getting a ration card, then you can do this by following some simple steps mentioned here. For this, first you have to go to the website of the Department of Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs (NFSA) or you can also go to the website of your state’s ration card.