Apart from participation in sports diversity in sportspersons and competition has also attracted the attention of people on the world stage of 21st century women

The Tokyo Olympics is in its final stages. For India, the medal trend in events seems to be almost the same as that of the Rio Olympics. While the country has got some medals from the performance of the women players, progress in men’s hockey has boosted the medal hopes for the next Olympics. But even in the events in which India’s medals were believed to be sure, the poor game definitely disappointed the fans. All the players, who are considered to be strong contenders in shooting, will return home without medals. In boxing too, nothing much was achieved except for Lovlina Borgohain’s medal. PV Sindhu got the bronze by doing better, while Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting gave the country a silver medal in the opening days of the Mahakumbh of the Games. So far, the performance of women players in hockey too has been excellent. Of the 16 medals that India received since the beginning of the 21st century, eight were women’s names.

In the 1900 Olympics, India made its debut in the Great Kumbh of the Games. After nearly 121 years, he has 31 medals. Of these, 11 medals are in the name of the hockey team till 1980. After this, the performance of Indian athletes was not good till 2000. Meanwhile, memorable moments in terms of medals include only Leander Pesch’s bronze, which he won in 1996. After the year 2000, there was a big change in the Indian game. This year the host country of the Olympics was Australia and the city was Sydney. India won 16 medals in these 21 years in which eight women players were named. Despite many social restrictions, economic compulsions and lack of basic sports facilities, the daughters of the country raised the honor of India with their brilliant game. Karnam Malleswari’s bronze medal in weightlifting in 2000 paved a new path. Gradually, the number of girls in the Olympic team also increased and they also made a lot of progress in performance.

PV Sindhu’s silver and Sakshi Malik’s bronze saved the nation amidst a dismal show at the Rio Olympics. The situation is similar in the Tokyo Olympics. India are battling with three medals in the medal tally with Chanu’s silver and Sindhu and Borgohain’s bronze. Women wrestlers can also be expected in wrestling. In this context, it would not be wrong for the Indian sports world to call the 21st century the century of women players. One proof of this is the increasing participation of women in the Olympic contingent. In the year 2000, where 21 women players got tickets for the Olympics, 25 in 2004, 25 in 2008, 23 in 2012, 54 in 2016 and 57 women athletes competed for medals in Tokyo Olympics.

Apart from participation in sports, diversity in sportspersons and competition has also attracted the attention of people on the world stage. It is an honor for the country to present competition for the first time in different competitions by beating the lack of facilities and poverty. This is the reason that even after Dipa Karmakar missed out on the medal, she got the same love and respect from the fans as she would have received with a medal. Karmakar showed how the journey to the Olympics can be made with the help of willpower. CA Bhavani Devi in ​​fencing in Tokyo and Nethra Kumanan in rowing opened doors for girls by qualifying.

By defeating a legendary team like Australia in hockey, women players raised the honor of the country. In the javelin throw, Anu Rani might not have crossed the qualifying stage but impressed with her journey so far. The journey of Priyanka Goswami on foot to Tokyo is also very interesting. In discus throw, Kamalpreet Kaur missed out on a medal but made a better start.

Women of foreign team also showed their strength: Equal events are organized for both men and women in the Mahakumbh of the Games. However, in the past few Olympics, female athletes have surprised a lot with their presence and medal share. Talking about the events in the Tokyo Olympics till July 31, in the five countries that made it to the top, women players won more medals than men. If we look at the share of women players in the total medals, they captured about 67 percent. In America, which is called the powerhouse of sports, where women won three times more medals than men, women of emerging sports superpower China won twice as many medals.

Of the 210 medals won by the top five countries, 194 were women’s players. The men won 116 medals. The situation is similar for the host countries Japan, Russia Olympic Committee and Australia. That is, in the countries which have been the best in sports so far, the participation of women players has been more. The number of female players in Tokyo who have won two or more medals so far is 35. At the same time, only 19 men could do this feat. Australia’s Emma created history by winning four medals.





