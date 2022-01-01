Apart from the precaution of Corona, security arrangements in the capital on the new year have been chalked out

Apart from the precaution of Corona, Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements on the New Year. Special attention is being paid to the check-up of the pirates from 4 to 8 am on Saturday morning after the patrolling of the top officers at night. Police personnel in PCR and other plain uniforms have been deployed at all sensitive places and parks and other commercial places with special focus on women safety. The Delhi Fire Department has also brought 110 vehicles of all 60 stations on the roads.

Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police Atul Katiyar said that he himself remained on patrol till around one o’clock on Friday night. Patrolling in Dwarka suburb of Western Zone, Vikaspuri and all other areas of outer Delhi, Katiyar directed the policemen to patrol the road till 1 o’clock taking care not to disturb the New Year celebrations. Will follow the instructions completely.

By the way, in view of Corona, the general public is also alert. Taking precautions, many people are celebrating the new year with simplicity indoors. People are expressing New Year’s greetings to their families, acquaintances and neighbors by exchanging greetings via phone and online. At the same time, keep yourself healthy and keep others healthy as well.

The miscreant who robbed Delhi University student was caught

The Kotwali police has arrested the absconding miscreant after robbing a Delhi University student Arpit Yadav in Chandni Chowk area. Against the arrested Arshad Ali alias Chuha, 17 cases of theft and before the Arms Act were found in Connaught Place, Kotwali, Karolbagh, IP Estate, Jama Masjid, Tilak Marg, Sadar Bazar, Chankyapuri and Chandni Mahal police stations.

According to North District Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Singh Kalsi, student Arpit Yadav had lodged a complaint on Wednesday. He had told that he was returning at night after shopping in Chandni Chowk area, when a young man came near Bhagirath Palace and slapped him and robbed the mobile and fled. Hearing the noise, the police of the Red Fort outpost patrolling nearby chased him and after some distance caught the miscreant. The student’s mobile was found near him.

The post Security arrangements chalked out on New Year in the capital apart from Corona’s precaution appeared first on Jansatta.

#precaution #Corona #security #arrangements #capital #year #chalked