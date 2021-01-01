Apashakti Khurana photo with her baby Arzoi
In addition to Aparshakti Khurana, many celebrities including Bhumi Pednekar, Riddhima Pandit, Mukti Mohan and Varun Sharma have commented on the picture and have given a lot of love to Arjoi. Apashakti Khurana had informed about his wife’s pregnancy on June 4. Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja got married on September 7, 2014.
Speaking of the business front, Aparshakti Khurana will soon be seen in the film ‘Helmet’. Apart from him, the film also stars Pranutan Behl, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma.
