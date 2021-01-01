Apashakti Khurana photo with her baby Arzoi

A few days ago, actor Aparshakti Khurana, who became the father of a beautiful girl, shared a cute picture in which he is seen sleeping on his chest with his girlfriend. This beautiful picture of father and daughter is circulating on social media and it is showering a lot of love from fans to celebrities.

Aakriti, the wife of Aparshakti Khurana, gave birth to a daughter on August 27, whom she named Arjoi A Khurana. After becoming a father, Aparshakti was not happy and shared this good news with the fans through a post on social media. Sharing this latest picture of the girl, Aparshakti Khurana has written, ‘My application’.



In addition to Aparshakti Khurana, many celebrities including Bhumi Pednekar, Riddhima Pandit, Mukti Mohan and Varun Sharma have commented on the picture and have given a lot of love to Arjoi. Apashakti Khurana had informed about his wife’s pregnancy on June 4. Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja got married on September 7, 2014.

Read: Aparshakti Khurana’s wife gave birth to a girl, the father became an actor and named the girl

Speaking of the business front, Aparshakti Khurana will soon be seen in the film ‘Helmet’. Apart from him, the film also stars Pranutan Behl, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma.