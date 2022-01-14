APD: Albany man arrested for stealing car, fleeing police, stealing another car, crashing through gate

APD: Albany man arrested for stealing automobile, fleeing police, stealing another automobile, crashing through gate



ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In accordance with the Albany County Sheriff’s Workplace, an Albany man was arrested on a number of felony fees after a stolen motorcar investigation. The Albany man was allegedly discovered with a stolen car, led police on a foot pursuit, then stole another car earlier than crashing through a gate.

On December 25, 2021, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported home incident in Coeymans. Previous to the arrival of Deputies, Justin D. Wells, 32, of Albany, had reportedly fled the scene in a motorcar. Deputies tried to cease Wells who had an energetic bench warrant out of Albany for stealing a motorcar.

Wells was positioned at Roberts Towing in Albany the place he fled on foot and stole another car. When leaving Roberts Towing, Wells crashed through an electronically powered gate, inflicting injury. Following an investigation and whereas Wells remained at giant, the stolen car was recovered in Albany.

On January 12, Sheriff’s Investigators positioned and arrested Wells at a lodge in Albany.

Expenses:

Grand Larceny within the Second Diploma (Felony)

Legal Possession of Stolen Property within the Second Diploma (Felony)

Legal Mischief within the Second Diploma (Felony)

Bail Leaping within the Second Diploma (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Legal Possession of a Managed Substance within the Seventh Diploma

Legal Trespass within the Third Diploma

Police: Watervliet man arrested after allegedly taking pictures Colonie enterprise



Wells was arraigned on January 13, on the Albany Metropolis Court docket and was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility