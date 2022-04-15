APJEE date 2022: APJEE exam will be held in June, see how to register – how to register at apdhte.nic.in apjee date 2022 has been announced here

Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education (APSCTE) has announced the date of Arunachal Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (APJEE 2022). Candidates wishing to participate in the examination can go to the official website apdhte.nic.in and submit the application. The application and registration process will start from 19 April 2022 and will continue till 15 June.According to the official instructions, the APJEE 2022 exam will be held on June 25, 2022 from 10 am to 12 noon. Based on this test, the admission process for various three year diploma courses will be completed. The steps below can be used to register for the test.

Step 1First go to the official website apdhte.nic.in.

Step 2- Then on the homepage, click on the link to register.

Step 3- Log in using your username and password.

Step 4- Now enter the required information and required documents.

Step 5- Finally check the application properly, download and save for future reference.

APJEE Admission Card 2022 will be issued on 18th June. Candidates who successfully register for Arunachal Pradesh JEE Exam 2022 can get hall tickets from the official website of APSCTE.

Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh conducts APJEE entrance examination. The APJEE entrance examination is conducted for admission to diploma programs in various fields in polytechnic colleges in the state.