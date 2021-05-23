APK download link for Android users



Earlier this month, the PUBG Cell 1.4 world model replace was rolled out by the builders, and it has acquired an amazing response from followers. Users can look at a number of new additions to the newest iteration, together with a recreation mode, car, and capturing mode, undoubtedly enhancing the expertise.

Android users can download the PUBG Cell 1.4 model through the Google Play Retailer or make the most of the APKs prevalent on the sport’s web site. This text is an in depth information on how they’ll use the APK to put in the brand new replace.

Disclaimer: PUBG Cell and PUBG Cell Lite are banned in India. Therefore, users from the nation are strictly suggested to not download the sport.

A information on easy methods to download the PUBG Cell 1.4 world model replace

On the PUBG Cell web site, the builders have supplied the gamers with totally different APK recordsdata. Hyperlinks for them are as follows:

Small/Compact model: Click on right here

Common model: Click on right here

Within the compact one, gamers must download the Useful resource Packs individually. In the meantime, within the latter, they’ll begin enjoying PUBG Cell as quickly because the set up attracts to an finish.

Users should download the Useful resource Packs

The sizes of the common and compact APKs are 990 MB and 661 MB. Earlier than gamers can go forward with the download process, they will need to have sufficient house on the machine.

Listed here are the steps to download and set up the sport:

Step 1: Users should download both of the PUBG Cell 1.4 replace APK from the above hyperlinks.

Step 2: As soon as the file will get downloaded, gamers must allow the “Set up from Unknown Supply” possibility. Subsequent, they’re required to find and set up the APK.

Step 3: After the conclusion of the set up, they’ll open PUBG Cell and log in to their accounts to proceed enjoying the favored BR title.

If the consumer faces an error message stating that there was an issue parsing the bundle, they’ll download the file once more and comply with the identical steps acknowledged above.

