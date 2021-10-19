Apna Dal MP Pakodi Lal abusing the upper castes VIDEO went viral Anupriya Patel said apologizing

Hearing the abusive speech of Pakori Lal, the people sitting in front are applauding. In the speech, he is speaking of some testimony and is threatening that “no one has the courage to testify against him, they will blow up the whole village with dynamite.”

Cases of indecent and derogatory rhetoric in politics often make headlines and allegations and counter-allegations are often made against the leaders for this. After apologizing for such remarks, the matter is closed. Meanwhile, Apna Dal’s from Robertsganj in UP MP dumplings red A video of him has gone viral, in which he is speaking in a public meeting against Brahmins and Thakurs in a very indecent and abusive manner. As soon as the video went viral, his party president and union minister Anupriya Patel has issued a statement condemning the MP of his party and has directed him to apologize immediately. Apna Dal is an ally of BJP and in the next assembly elections of UP also it has an alliance with BJP.

Pakori Lal is the MP from Robertsganj in UP. This is a viral video of abuse. In this, he is also telling that no one dared to testify against him in an old case. Saying something like dynamite. pic.twitter.com/6P1w09gzhf — Ranvijay Singh (@ranvijaylive) October 19, 2021

Even before this news of making derogatory remarks went viral on social media, even then there was talk of apologizing. Some people had also staged a sit-in protest against him. During that time he was asked in a screenshot on social media- ‘Which is the dirtiest caste in India?’ In response, the option of Brahmin and Rajput has been given.

At present, people have expressed displeasure on social media regarding the viral video and demanded strict action against the MP. In view of the elections in UP, this matter can also heat up with caste remarks. These days all the parties are working hard to bring Brahmins and Thakurs into their side. Many parties have also organized Brahmin conferences for this reason. In such a situation, people hope that BJP’s ally Apna Dal will take strict action against the MP in this matter.

Such indecent remarks by people holding constitutional posts have been strictly forbidden by the Parliament and the Supreme Court. Strict laws have also been made on this. Although many times such remarks have been made during the proceedings of the Parliament, but they are subsequently removed from the record of the proceedings of the Parliament.