Rajasthan Apna Khata Online | Apna Khata Rajasthan Online Check | Rajasthan E Dharti Online Jamabandi | Nakal Bhulekh Report

As you all know, the process of digitization by the government is going on very fast. Under digitization, all types of documents are being made available online, keeping this in mind, the Rajasthan government has started its account Rajasthan portal. Today we are going to provide you all the important information related to Apna Khata Rajasthan through this article. What is your account Rajasthan? Its purpose, benefits, features, process to view your account Jamabandi copy, the process to view the land map, the process to apply online, etc. So friends, if you want to get all the important information related to your account Rajasthan, then you are requested to read this article of ours till the end.

E Dharti Portal Rajasthan

Through Apna Khata Rajasthan, all the people of the state can get the details of documents related to their land. Through this portal, you can see the Jamabandi of Agriculture, Khasra Number, Land Map. Now the citizens of Rajasthan will not need to visit any government office to get information related to land. He can get all the information related to the land online through the official website sitting at home.

Rajasthan Public Information Portal

Rajasthan Apna Khata Portal

Apna Khata Rajasthan Portal is also known as E-Dharti. Time will be saved through this portal and transparency will also come into the system. Through this portal, it can also be found which person has which Khasra number in the name or who is the owner of which land. The loan can also be obtained from the bank by showing the documents of land obtained by Apna Khata Rajasthan.

Main Feature Apna Khata Rajasthan

Portal Name own account Rajasthan who launched Government of Rajasthan beneficiary citizens of Rajasthan an objective Providing land-related records to the citizens of all the states sitting at home. Official website Click here year 2021

Purpose of your account Rajasthan

The main objective of the purpose of this Apna Khata is that the people of the state can get all the information related to their land easily, they do not have to go round the family house and do not face any kind of troubles. All the people of the state will be greatly benefited by this new initiative of the state. Now people will be able to get their land details online from anywhere through the internet.

Rajasthan SSO ID

copy fee

serial number name of record quantity fee 1 jamabandi copy For every additional 10 khasra numbers or part thereof up to 10 khasra numbers ₹10 ₹5 2 map copy For every 10 khasra number or part thereof ₹20 3 TRANSLATION P21 for each transfer ₹20

Benefits of Rajasthan E Dharti Portal

Through this Apna Khata portal , any person of Rajasthan can know his Khasra number and his Jamabandi number.

, any person of Rajasthan can know his Khasra number and his Jamabandi number. People will not have to go to Patwarkhana for copying this Khasra account.

After doing Rajasthan account copying online, time will be saved.

People of the state can now get all the records of the land like Khasra map, Khatauni, Jamabandi copy, and Girdhawari report, etc. by entering their account number on their account portal sitting at home.

The people of the state can take advantage of this facility from any corner of the state.

How to check Rajasthan Apna Khata Jamabandi copy online?

Interested beneficiaries of the state who want to see their account Jamabandi copy online, should follow the method given below.

First of all, the applicant has to go to the official website of Rajasthan to make his account online. After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

On this home page, you have to first click on the option of Select District. Then you have to choose your district.

After this, a new page will open in which you will have to select the name of the tehsil.

After selecting Tehsil, a new page will open in front of you.

In which you have to choose the name of your village.

After selecting the village, a form will open in front of you, in that form you will have to fill in all your information like the applicant’s name, address, etc.

Then you have to go to the Options section and select the option to issue the copy below.

Here you will have the button that you want to give the necessary information for Jamabandi, whether you want to give the account number or Khasra number, or by name or USN

From this, you can choose an option, you can also choose the account number.

After filling in all the information, you can see the Jamabandi copy online.

E-mitra login process

First of all, you have to visit your account on the official website of Rajasthan.

of Rajasthan. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the link for e-Mitra login.

After this, a new page will open in front of you in which you will have to enter the username, password, and verification.

Now you have to click on the login button.

In this way, you will be able to log in e-Mitra.

How to Download Rajasthan Land Map\Khasra Map

First of all, the beneficiary has to go to the official website of the land map. After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

Some information has been asked from you on this home page, all this information asked will have to be filled.

After this click on your measles number which is shown on the map. After this, you will see the map.

From here you can click on the option of print to download this map and you can save the PDF file.

Your account mutation in for online applications how to pronounce?

Interested beneficiaries of the state who want to apply online for the transfer, then follow the steps given below.

First of all, you have to visit your account on the official website of Rajasthan. After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

of Rajasthan. After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you. On this home page, you will see the option to apply online for the transfer. You have to click on this option. After clicking on the option, the next page will open in front of you.

On this page, you will see the application form. You have to fill in all the information asked in this application form like applicant’s name, mobile number, father’s name, address, district, village, etc. After filling in all the information you have to click on the submit button.

Apna Khata Rajasthan District Wise Official Website

Revenue Officer Login Process

First of all, you have to visit your account on the official website of Rajasthan.

of Rajasthan. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the link of Revenue Officer Login.

After this, a new page will open in front of you in which you will have to enter your username, password, and captcha code.

Now you have to click on the login button.

In this way, you will be able to log in.

The process to check the status of the transfer

First of all, you have to visit your account on the official website of Rajasthan.

of Rajasthan. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the link for the transfer status .

As soon as you click on this link, the list of districts will open in front of you.

You have to search your district in this list.

The transfer status will be displayed on your computer screen.

See Also – SSLC schedule released, exam to be held from July 19 to 22, Karnataka sslc exams 2021 schedule released

The mobile app download process

First of all, you have to open the google play store on your mobile phone.

Now you have to enter your account Rajasthan in the search box.

After that, you have to click on the search button.

Now a list will open in front of you.

You have to click on the option at the top of this list.

Now you have to click on the install button.

Thus you will be able to download the mobile app.

Contact Information

Through this article, we have provided you all the important information related to your account in Rajasthan. If you are still facing any kind of problem then you can solve your problem by contacting the nodal agency. The address of the nodal agency is as follows:-

Rajiv Mandal Rajasthan,

Todarmal Marg,

Civil Lines,

Ajmer