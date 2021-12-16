Apologized to uncle or considered himself a Kansa – BJP’s attack on Akhilesh after alliance with Shivpal

After long years of rifts, finally, a reconciliation was reached between SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Praspa (Lohia) president Shivpal Singh Yadav. Akhilesh Yadav confirmed the alliance between Samajwadi Party and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party after meeting his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav on Thursday. At the same time, the Bharatiya Janata Party has attacked Akhilesh Yadav after coming together with these two leaders.

During the debate show of Times Now Navbharat, there was a heated debate on the issue of alliance between Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav’s party. BJP national spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla referred to the quarrel between the Yadav family and said, “Did Akhilesh Yadav apologize to Shivpal Yadav for calling him (Akhilesh Yadav) Kansa in 2018 or did Akhilesh Yadav admit that his uncle The terminology used by him was correct.”

The BJP leader further said, “Akhilesh Yadav’s family has done the work of dividing the power only in his family. Therefore, their natural alliance is formed with the clan. I want to ask, has he ever done anything for the public? Poonawalla accused Akhilesh Yadav of familyism and said that can SP leader IP Singh ever become the president of this party?

The BJP leader said, “Has he ever allowed anyone outside the family to become the chief minister? Has anyone ever been allowed outside the family to be president? During this, SP leader IP Singh also accused the BJP of doing caste-religious politics.

When the anchor asked IP Singh that the differences between uncle and nephew that had come to the fore in the 2017 UP elections, how was it removed before the 2022 elections? What is the formula decided between the two parties? In response to this question, IP Singh said, “Things change a lot in 5 years, circumstances keep changing.” However, IP Singh did not respond to the anchor’s question whether there would be an alliance between the two parties or a merger of Shivpal Singh Yadav’s party.