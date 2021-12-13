Appeal in High Court against Congress, Mumbai Police and BMC for not allowing Rahul’s rally

Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap says that he does not understand why permission is not being given for the rally.

All is not well under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. If the government did not give permission for Rahul’s rally on December 28, the Congress has approached the Mumbai High Court. Congress says that the date of the rally is near. So he has no time to cross-examine the government. On the appeal of the party, the court has listed the matter on Tuesday i.e. tomorrow.

In fact, the Congress along with the Mumbai Police had filed an application with the BMC seeking permission for the rally. Rahul is scheduled to come for a rally in Mumbai on December 28. The party is preparing to do this program on a large scale. Work has already started for this. But BMC and Mumbai Police refused permission.

The police and the corporation did not allow the rally citing the Corona rules. Section 144 is imposed in many states of Maharashtra. After receiving many cases of Omicron, work is going on on high alert mode. In such a situation, the police and the corporation feel that it will not be right to give permission for the rally. Hence the rally was rejected by both the departments.

Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap says that he does not understand why permission is not being given for the rally. Along with both the departments, he has assured the government that special care will be taken of the corona protocol. There is very little time left for the rally. For this reason, the party has appealed to the High Court.

Significantly, the Congress is an important partner in the Maha Aghadi government of Maharashtra. Maha Aghadi Morcha has been formed with Shiv Sena and NCP. The special thing is that the Congress is a participant in the government, but its biggest leader, the Uddhav government is not giving permission to rally in Mumbai. Experts say that the cracks in the alliance are clearly visible.