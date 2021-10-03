Appeal to remove Shah Rukh Khan from Baiju: Drug party raid, BYJU’s appeal to remove Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador after NCB arrests Aryan Khan in drug party raid.

BYJU started trending on Twitter after NCB arrested Arjin Khan in a drug party raid. Users started appealing to online coaching platform BYJU’S to remove Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, as a brand ambassador. Aryan Khan is the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh is the brand ambassador of BYJU’S.

Eight people, including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, were arrested in connection with a rave party on a luxury cruise liner in Mumbai on Saturday. The Bureau of Narcotics Control arrested some, including Aryan, on Sunday.



The eight are identified as Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Moonmoon Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chokar and Gomit Chopra. Among them, Mohak, Nupur and Gomit are residents of Delhi. Mohak and Nupur are both fashion designers. So Gomit is a hairstylist.

Who is Arbaaz Merchant who took Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan to a cruise party rave party?

As soon as the news of the raid came out, Aryan started getting the most discussion on social media. Bijas and Shah Rukh Khan came under the scrutiny of netizens. People started asking BYJU questions. By making Shah Rukh his brand ambassador, he started asking what message the company was sending. Many have asked if Shah Rukh Khan is teaching this to his son. Shah Rukh is busy promoting Baiju’s coaching for IIT aspirants and the boy is busy attending drug rev parties. People also mocked BYJU on social media. A Twitter user said- How to do a rave party? A new curriculum was added to Baiju’s online class. Netizens have called for the removal of Shah Rukh Khan as BYJU’S brand ambassador.

NCB arrests Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan, who is accused of taking drugs at a rave party

After this whole incident, people started reacting to BYJU’S and Shah Rukh Khan like this on Twitter.