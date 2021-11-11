Applause Entertainment Dream project with big star cast going to floor soon! Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment’s dream project, Vidya Balan will also be seen!

Vidya Balan, Prateek Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy are preparing for their upcoming film. The title of the romantic comedy-drama film is yet to be decided, which will be directed by lead ad filmmaker, Shirsha Guha Thakurta. It can be called a dream cast, as Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment have collaborated to bring together a brilliant quartet- Vidya Balan, Prateek Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz and Indian-American sensation Sendhil Ramamurthy, who will be seen in the lead ad. Filmmaker, Shirsha is all set to set the screens on fire with an upcoming romantic comedy-drama directed by Guha Thakurta.

Heartwarming is the casting of Vidya Balan and Prateek Gandhi, who soared to overnight success through Applause’s very successful show, ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’. Ileana D’Cruz and Hollywood heartthrob Senthil Ramamurthy also complement the four by adding to their incredible charm.

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, says, “The film is scintillating and full of romance that breaks all notions of love and fidelity in modern times. While the chemistry of the characters is the best example of these incredible actors coming together.

We are thrilled to collaborate with Shirsha Guha Thakurta, who has an exceptionally superior understanding of human relationships. We are excited to partner with Ellipsis once again to bring this witty, engaging and moving story to life.” says Producers Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Swati Iyer, Partners, Ellipsis Entertainment,

“The theme of love is very complex. We were keen to add multiple flavors to the story at the same time. You will definitely feel like it’s the story of your life or you’ve seen one or more of your friends go through it.” With a strong cast, script and director, Applause and Ellipsis are really excited about this multi-starrer.”

Director Shirsha Guha Thakurta tells us, “When I first heard this story, I was immediately drawn to it. The actors have been a dream to work with. Their generosity is something I will always cherish. My The producers (Applause and Ellipsis) have been extremely supportive and stood by me like a rock.

Yes, I’m nervous, but this journey so far has been really special.” Ellipsis Entertainment is a cutting edge content company with a focus on unconventional clutter-breaking Hindi films and series. Originally from the industry veteran, Tanuj Garg And founded by Atul Kasbekar, Ellipsis has become synonymous with identifying and supporting the emerging creative talent evident from the list of ‘Neerja’, ‘Tumhari Sulu’, ‘Why Cheat India’ and the upcoming show ‘Loop Lapeta’. Iyer, Shanti Shivram and Piya Sawhney are the other partners of the company.

Story first published: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 12:21 [IST]