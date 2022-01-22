Applause Entertainment will release three shows in January 2022 including Bhaukaal 2! Applause Entertainment’s three shows will release in January 2022 including Bhaukaal 2

Tv oi-Salman Khan

Applause Entertainment is arising with one massive bang present after the start of the 12 months 2022. Aditya Birla Group’s content material studio is headed by Sameer Nair and they’re arising with nice content material shows earlier this 12 months, one being ‘Kaun Banega Shikharvati’ which will be streamed on ZEE5 and the opposite one being ‘Kaun Banega Shikharvati’. Humble Politician Nograj’ which will be launched on Voot Choose.

Now, Applause Entertainment is all set to attain a hat-trick with Mohit Raina’s ‘Bhaukaal Season 2’ streamin on MX Participant! The particular factor is that Applause Entertainment has accomplished 30 years of multinational and that is their tenth present with Bhaukaal Season 2 which has been launched on MX Participant.

(*2*)

Out of which season 2 of seven has additionally arrived. Bhaukaal, which launched in 2020, was based mostly on actual life cop Navneet Sarkar. The second season of the present revolves round how this police officer in Muzaffarnagar, UP busts the Dedha gang and brings legislation, order and peace in the world.

To make this achievement much more commendable, Staff Applause is continually making an attempt to carry totally different genres to the general public with each present. Kaun Banega Shikharvati, produced in affiliation with Emmay Entertainment, will be streamed on Zee5. The story of a royal household, which will see illustrious actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Karma, Anya Singh and Raghubir Yadav.

Humble Politician Nograj, a political satire produced in affiliation with FirstAction Studios and Danish Sait, streamed on Voot Choose, has a brand new story operating the 2018 movie in 10 episodes. Produced by Applause Entertainment in affiliation with Baweja Studios Manufacturing, audiences are eagerly ready for Bhaukaal Season 2 ever since its first announcement. Proud of the successes and spectacular line-up of the content material studio, Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, says,

“We’re extraordinarily proud of the way in which 2022 has began and the success of Bhaukaal Season 2 has created an anticipation. This will be our thirtieth release in which season 2 of seven has additionally arrived. All this in simply my applause. This has been made doable solely due to the group and our wonderful inventive and enterprise companions.

Excited in regards to the success of Kaun Banega Shikharvati and Humble Politician Nograj and the potential of Bhaukaal Season 2, we’re extraordinarily enthusiastic about our upcoming release in the approaching 12 months. Our goal is to entertain folks by creating highly effective content material.”

Story first printed: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 13:45 [IST]