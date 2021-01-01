Apple 16gb ipod touch 5th generation obsoletes: Big shock to Apple users, this ‘ICONIC’ product will not be seen in the market! You will be shocked to hear this, know the reason? – Apple reveals the reason behind the company’s decision to launch its iconic 16GB iPod Touch fifth generation product

New Delhi. Apple has added another product to its list of older products. This product was launched by the company in 2013. The product is called the 16GB iPod Touch Fifth-Generation, which is now officially obsolete worldwide. This means that the company will no longer service the device or provide replacement parts to third party repair companies. We will tell you that the fifth generation 16GB iPod Touch was an important device of the company.



The device was announced by Apple to reduce costs for buyers. Now the company has removed half the storage and rear iSight camera feature from the then fifth-generation iPod Touch. Which reduced the price of the 32GB variant from 29 299 to $ 229.

The iPad Paul iPad Touch 16GB model had a 4-inch Retina display and was powered by a dual-core Apple Paul A5 chipset. Apple Paul earpods were also included in the packaging. At the time, the 16GB model was only available in a silver color option and did not come with a wrist strap. Now Apple has officially shut down the entire 5th generation iPod Touch lineup, including the 6th generation. So that even better performance, service and the previous iSight camera can be brought back to the iPod Touch. Apple Pal replaced the 7th generation of the 6th generation of the iPod Touch in 2019. So if you have a sixth generation 16GB iPod Touch, you can upgrade now.

How does Apple consider the moment obsolete product?

After Apple stopped production, it gradually became vintage and then obsolete. Basically, Apple calls a product vintage after it has stopped selling the product for at least 5 years. At the same time, if a product is discontinued by Apple for more than seven years, it is considered obsolete. After that, no support or service is provided to such products from Apple.