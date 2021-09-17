Apple and Google remove ‘Navalny’ voting app in Russia

MOSCOW – An app designed by Russian activists to coordinate protest voting in this weekend’s elections disappeared from the Google and Apple app stores in the country on Friday, according to opposition leader Alexei A. This was a major blow to Navalny and allies, who had hoped to eliminate the commanding position. President Vladimir V. Putin’s governing party.

Google removed the app on Friday morning, after Russian authorities issued direct threats of criminal prosecution against the company’s employees in the country, according to a person familiar with the company’s decision. The move comes a day after a Russian lawmaker raised the possibility of retaliation against employees of two technology companies, saying they would be “punished”.

The man declined to be identified for fear of offending the Russian government.

On Friday, Mr. Putin’s spokesman Dmitry S. Asked about it on regular calls with reporters, Peskov said “that app is illegal”. “Both platforms have been notified and made these decisions in accordance with the law, as it appears,” he said.

Apple did not respond to requests for comment about the availability of the Navalny app in its stores.