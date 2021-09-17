Apple and Google remove ‘Navalny’ voting app in Russia
MOSCOW – An app designed by Russian activists to coordinate protest voting in this weekend’s elections disappeared from the Google and Apple app stores in the country on Friday, according to opposition leader Alexei A. This was a major blow to Navalny and allies, who had hoped to eliminate the commanding position. President Vladimir V. Putin’s governing party.
Google removed the app on Friday morning, after Russian authorities issued direct threats of criminal prosecution against the company’s employees in the country, according to a person familiar with the company’s decision. The move comes a day after a Russian lawmaker raised the possibility of retaliation against employees of two technology companies, saying they would be “punished”.
The man declined to be identified for fear of offending the Russian government.
On Friday, Mr. Putin’s spokesman Dmitry S. Asked about it on regular calls with reporters, Peskov said “that app is illegal”. “Both platforms have been notified and made these decisions in accordance with the law, as it appears,” he said.
Apple did not respond to requests for comment about the availability of the Navalny app in its stores.
The app disappeared as voting got underway in the three-day parliamentary election, with Mr Navalny’s team hoping to use its app called “Navalny” to consolidate the opposition vote in each of Russia’s 225 electoral districts. Was.
“The removal of the Navalny App from the Store is a shameful act of political censorship,” Ivan Zhdanov, a colleague of Mr. Navalny, said. said on twitter. “Russia’s authoritarian government and propaganda will be thrilled.”
Maintaining open, uncensored access to their services, especially in authoritarian countries, is becoming one of the toughest challenges for US tech companies such as Apple, Google, Facebook and Twitter. In countries such as India, Myanmar and Turkey, officials are increasingly pressing companies to censor some political speech, or order internet outages to block access to the Web.
Civil society groups have warned that forcing companies to conform to a patchwork of laws and regulations risks creating a more fragmented Internet, where the products and services available to people depend on what they do. Where are you?
The threat of local employees being prosecuted is an escalation by the Kremlin as it seeks to prompt Western tech giants to conform to the widespread Internet crackdown. The country’s Internet regulator, Roskomnadzor, has repeatedly demanded that companies remove certain content at pain of fines or restrictions on access to their products. The government says US Internet companies are interfering in Russia’s domestic affairs by allowing anti-Kremlin activists to freely use their platforms; Mr Navalny’s movement was outlawed this summer as extremist.
The Russian government has been increasingly blunt in recent days about its willingness to use threats to block use of the app. “With the participation of Apple and Google, specific crimes are being committed, the scale of which may only increase in the coming days,” Vladimir Dzhabrov, a member of Russia’s upper house of parliament, said on Thursday. “Persons who contribute to the avoidance of responsibility of their parent companies on the territory of the Russian Federation shall be punished.”
State media reported that bailiffs visited Google’s offices earlier this week to demand the implementation of court-ordered measures against the protest voting campaign.
Russian officials have been pressuring Apple and Google for weeks to remove the Navalny team’s voting app. With Mr Navalny’s websites blocked inside Russia, the app became a loophole, allowing the imprisoned politician’s exiled aides to reach a wider audience. Nearly every smartphone runs Apple’s iOS or Google’s Android operating system, making their app a vital artery for bringing any product to the masses.
The Russian Foreign Ministry last week called on US Ambassador to Moscow John J. Sullivan and declared that the “American ‘digital giant'” had broken Russian law “with respect to the preparation and conduct of elections”.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria V. Zakharova warned Thursday: “The patience of the Russian side, which has so far avoided putting obstacles to US trade in Russia, is not unlimited.”
The “Navlany” app is central to a protest-vote strategy that opposition leaders call “smart voting”. Elections in Russia are not free and fair, but the Kremlin still seeks a glimmer of popular legitimacy by holding elections in which a stable of sluggish parties usually split the opposition vote.
The Navalny strategy, first deployed regionally in 2019, seeks to turn that system of “managed democracy” against Mr. The goal is to defeat as many candidates representing the governing United Russia party as possible by electing a single challenger to all opposition-minded voters in each district – whether or not they agree with their views. The “Navlany” app coordinates the process, requests the user’s address and responds with the name of the candidate they should vote for.
The Navalny team said on Friday that they would try to choose names for their “smart voting” through alternative methods such as automated responses in messaging app Telegram. But he apparently lashed out at Apple and Google for coming under pressure from the Kremlin.
“This shameful day will go down in history for a long time,” Navalny’s longtime chief of staff Leonid Volkov wrote on his Telegram account.
Anton Troyanovsky reported from Moscow, and Adam Satriano from London. Oleg Mtsnev And Ivan Nechepurenko Contributed reporting from Moscow.
#Apple #Google #remove #Navalny #voting #app #Russia
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.