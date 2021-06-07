Apple apparently has a spatial audio event right after the WWDC keynote



Apple seems to have deliberate a devoted event on Apple Music’s upcoming spatial audio characteristic for later at present. In response to a video that MacRumors says was uploaded to Apple Music as a teaser — it’s since been eliminated — Apple will broadcast a particular event known as “Introducing Spatial Audio.” The event doesn’t seem on the Worldwide Builders Convention schedule however is about for 3PM ET.

That’s, after all, instantly after the presumed conclusion of Apple’s a lot anticipated 1PM ET keynote to kick off this yr’s on-line WWDC, the place the firm is predicted to announce its annual updates to every of its working programs. Later in the afternoon at 5PM ET Apple will give its regular “State of the Union” presentation, which is extra centered on builders than the opening keynote and addresses varied technical facets of the firm’s platforms.

Apple introduced spatial audio for Apple Music final month alongside the addition of lossless recordsdata to the streaming service. Spatial audio will work with AirPods, built-in audio system on Apple units, and third-party headphones, and may present extra immersive Dolby Atmos mixes in comparison with common stereo audio. Apple beforehand mentioned the characteristic would launch in June, so a point out of the launch date at the WWDC keynote wouldn’t have been stunning, but it surely appears the firm desires to offer it a little extra time in the highlight.

