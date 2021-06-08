Apple brought back the beloved magnifying glass for selecting text in iOS 15



Apple’s text choice magnifying glass has reappeared in the iOS 15 beta, and Apple’s personal website confirms its return by itemizing it as a function. Bringing the function back is a reversal from when Apple made the choice to dump it in iOS 13, which is a little bit of a uncommon prevalence: Apple doesn’t often go back after it’s finished away with one thing (bringing back scissor switches in its keyboards after years of butterfly switches is a notable exception). The return of the little pop-up is welcome, although: I can solely converse for myself, however since iOS 13’s launch, I’ve continually been struggling with out the useful little magnifier.

The brand new model of the text magnifier appears to be a bit smaller than the outdated one (in case you’ve forgotten what it used to appear like, you possibly can see an excellent demonstration right here), nevertheless it’s a minimum of higher than the nothing that seems in iOS 13 and 14.

It can, at the very least, clear up the greatest drawback with the present choice system: that your thumb is protecting the text you’re attempting to pick out, which makes it a bit tough to see what’s being chosen till you choose your thumb up from the display screen. Then, in the event you’re like me, you’ll in all probability sigh seeing that the fallacious factor is chosen, then battle with the text choice handles to attempt to spotlight what you have been really going for (squinting at the small display screen the entire time).





iOS 15 is at the moment in early beta, so something we see now could be topic to vary — Apple may all the time make the magnifying glass extra distinguished primarily based on suggestions, if it looks as if lots of people are nonetheless struggling. Whereas this function isn’t fairly sufficient for me to danger downloading the first developer beta, I believe it might be what will get me to right away seize the first public beta when it comes out.