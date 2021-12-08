Apple Can Delay Changes to App Store Rules, Appeals Court Says.

The federal appellate court on Wednesday granted Apple a last-minute injunction, agreeing to the company’s request to delay a legal order that would require a policy change in the App Store that could help app developers avoid what they call false charges.

If the appellate court had not ruled, Apple would have allowed companies on Thursday to include links in their apps that would allow customers to pay for those companies’ services or subscriptions. This could have prevented Apple from cutting those transactions by up to 30 percent.

The order was originally issued in September as part of a year-long lawsuit between Apple and Epic Games, the makers of the popular video game Fortnight. Epic has sued Apple, accusing it of engaging in competitive behavior that harms developers and consumers in its fees and strict app store rules.

In a brief document, three judges of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit wrote that Apple could wait until the appeal process for the Epic lawsuit is completed, which could take more than a year.