Apple confirms space gray Magic Keyboards and Mice are being discontinued



If you need a space gray Apple accent, equivalent to a Magic Mouse, Keyboard, or Trackpad, now could be the time to get one as a result of they’re being discontinued. On Apple’s retailer web page, they’re at the moment on the market however with a “whereas provides final” message (through MacRumors). Apple confirmed to GadgetClock that it’s going to now not promote the space gray equipment after inventory runs out, however the silver variants will nonetheless be obtainable.

The message is similar one which appeared on the iMac Professional earlier than it was listed as “out of inventory” for good. Now that Apple’s space gray desktop isn’t round, plainly the corporate’s determined to cease making the space gray equipment. It’s a bit odd, on condition that Apple stored the colour round when it launched the M1 MacBooks, the place exterior mice and keyboards would possibly nonetheless be in demand. The discontinuation of the darkish equipment does increase the query of whether or not it’ll stick round within the rumored redesign, although, or if Apple will go the colourful route it did with the brand new iMacs. (Let me purchase a purple iPad Professional!)

This may increasingly additionally imply the demise of the Apple-made black Lightning cable: Apple doesn’t promote it individually, nevertheless it’s included with the space gray equipment and some Beats headphones. Actually, it’s nothing particular, however now, there are three much less issues it comes with. I look ahead to promoting mine on eBay for some ridiculous worth in 10 years.

Correction: A earlier model of this text acknowledged that the black Lightning cable solely got here with Space Gray equipment. It additionally comes with sure units of Beats headphones.