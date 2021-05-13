Apple cuts ties with recent hire following employee backlash about sexist remarks- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Apple cuts ties with recent hire following employee backlash about sexist remarks- Technology Information, Gadgetclock





Apple’s recent hire – Antonio García Martínez, a former Fb product supervisor – on the advert concentrating on crew has been let go after a backlash by firm staff. Apple confirmed to Axios that Martínez was not employed by the corporate. Apple reportedly informed the publication it “all the time strived to create an inclusive, welcoming office.” Martínez was let go after Apple staff had been angered by sexist remarks made by him in his autobiography titled Chaos Monkey. The e-book consists of statements reminiscent of: “Most ladies within the Bay Space are gentle and weak, cosseted and naive regardless of their claims of worldliness, and customarily filled with shit”.

Martínez’s phrases “immediately oppose Apple’s dedication to Inclusion & Range”, learn a petition signed by over 2,000 Apple staff. This was first reported by GadgetClock.

Antonio García Martínez, a newly employed engineer on Apple’s adverts crew, is gone from Apple after employee backlash concerning sexist feedback he made in his e-book Chaos Monkeys, firm says. Workers have been extremely offended about his hire and questioned Apple’s hiring practices. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 13, 2021

Martínez’s Chaos Monkey was revealed in 2016. Not too long ago, a screenshot from his e-book – with the quote talked about above – began circulating on Twitter.

After the petition started to go across the Apple workplace, Martínez’s Slack account was deactivated. Later, the advert platforms crew was reportedly referred to as into a gathering and it was determined he would not be allowed to work at Apple.

The petition in opposition to Martínez and his assertion in his e-book goes past simply sexism. Contemplating his autobiography was a bestseller, and his feedback within the e-book led to the termination of his employment, how was he employed within the first place? Did Apple miss his bestseller autobiography or did the corporate select to disregard it?