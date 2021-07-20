Apple delays its return to office as the Delta variant surges.

Apple has pushed back plans to return to the office for at least a month in response to the recent surge in coronavirus cases, which has been fueled by the spread of the Delta variant.

The company told employees on Monday that they would now have to return to the office as early as October 1 instead of early September. The company said the date could be further shifted depending on the spread of the virus and that it would give employees at least a month’s notice before they return, according to an email from Apple to employees, which has consulted by The New York Times.

“As the situation continues to evolve, we are committed to taking the same measured approach that we have taken from the start,” the email read.

Some employees, like those who make hardware, have already returned to Apple’s offices. At the start of the pandemic, Apple closed several of its retail stores, but these have since reopened. Apple’s return to work policies apply to all of its offices, including those in California, Texas, and New York.