Apple delays Podcasts subscriptions to June
Apple is delaying the launch of its upcoming Podcasts subscriptions till June, the corporate introduced in an e mail despatched to creators Friday (through 9to5Mac). The service was beforehand set to launch this month.
Apple’s Podcasts subscriptions will permit folks to subscribe to collaborating podcasts to get further perks like ad-free listening or early entry to episodes. In April, Apple stated the subscriptions would launch in 170 international locations, and that preliminary companions embrace Pushkin Industries and NPR.
The shifted launch comes as some creators utilizing Apple Podcasts have just lately run into some points, resembling being unable to log in to Apple’s Podcast Join portal or seeing a delay within the availability of recent episodes. In its e mail despatched Friday, Apple stated it has mounted the “disruptions” that offered issues.
You may learn Apple’s full e mail to creators beneath, which the corporate shared with GadgetClock.
We’re writing to present an replace on the provision of Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels. We’ve been delighted by the response to final month’s announcement and it’s thrilling to see the a whole bunch of recent subscriptions and channels submitted from creators throughout the globe day-after-day.
To make sure we’re delivering one of the best expertise for creators and listeners, Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels will now launch in June. We’ll talk additional updates on availability, and finest practices to aid you put together your subscriptions and channels, by way of this text.
Over the previous few weeks, some creators have skilled delays within the availability of their content material and entry to Apple Podcasts Join. We’ve addressed these disruptions and encourage creators experiencing any points to contact us.
We’ve additionally heard from listeners and made changes primarily based on their suggestions with iOS 14.6, which was launched on Monday. We’ll introduce further enhancements to Library within the coming weeks.
Thanks to your understanding. We will’t wait to see your new subscriptions and channels and we’re trying ahead to launching them to listeners around the globe quickly.
#Apple #delays #Podcasts #subscriptions #June