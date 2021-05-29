Apple delays Podcasts subscriptions to June



Apple is delaying the launch of its upcoming Podcasts subscriptions till June, the corporate introduced in an e mail despatched to creators Friday (through 9to5Mac). The service was beforehand set to launch this month.

Apple’s Podcasts subscriptions will permit folks to subscribe to collaborating podcasts to get further perks like ad-free listening or early entry to episodes. In April, Apple stated the subscriptions would launch in 170 international locations, and that preliminary companions embrace Pushkin Industries and NPR.

The shifted launch comes as some creators utilizing Apple Podcasts have just lately run into some points, resembling being unable to log in to Apple’s Podcast Join portal or seeing a delay within the availability of recent episodes. In its e mail despatched Friday, Apple stated it has mounted the “disruptions” that offered issues.

You may learn Apple’s full e mail to creators beneath, which the corporate shared with GadgetClock.