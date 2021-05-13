Apple employees circulate petition demanding investigation into ‘misogynistic’ new hire



Replace Could 12, 9:36pm ET: Apple has confirmed Antonio García Martínez is not with the corporate. The unique story is under.

A bunch of Apple employees has written a petition asking for an investigation into the hiring of Antonio García Martínez — a former Fb product supervisor and writer of the guide Chaos Monkeys.

Within the petition, the employees expressed concern about García Martínez’s views on ladies and other people of coloration. His hiring “calls into query components of our system of inclusion at Apple, together with hiring panels, background checks, and our course of to make sure our present tradition of inclusion is powerful sufficient to face up to people who don’t share our inclusive values,” they write.

Greater than 2,000 employees signed the letter previous to its publication in GadgetClock.

García Martínez, who has additionally written for Wired, was the product supervisor for Fb’s advert focusing on crew from 2011 to 2013. Many of the issues the Apple employees have expressed concern about come from Chaos Monkeys itself. (The guide is devoted to “all my enemies.”) The autobiography traces García Martínez going from Wall Road to Silicon Valley. García Martínez has described the guide as “whole Hunter S. Thompson/Gonzo mode.” The employees, within the petition, view it in another way: they are saying it’s racist and sexist.

“It’s so exhausting being a lady in tech; sitting reverse males who suppose due to my gender, I’m comfortable and weak and usually stuffed with shit”

One screenshot from the guide that has been circulating on Twitter calls ladies within the Bay space “comfortable and weak, cosseted and naive regardless of their claims of worldliness, and usually stuffed with shit.”

“It’s so exhausting being a lady in tech; sitting reverse males who suppose due to my gender, I’m comfortable and weak and usually stuffed with shit,” wrote an Apple worker on Twitter, drawing consideration to the quote. “It’s not even value it to say I’ve labored relentlessly for each accomplishment I’ve.” The tweet additionally contained a screenshot of the passage in query.

Silicon Valley has constantly had a white, male workforce. There are some within the Valley, corresponding to infamous ex-Googler James Damore, who counsel it’s because ladies and other people of coloration lack the innate qualities wanted to achieve tech. However wave after wave of intercourse discrimination lawsuits inform a special story: that underrepresented teams have been prevented from succeeding.

At Apple, ladies make up 40 p.c of the workforce however solely 23 p.c of the analysis and growth groups, based on the corporate’s most up-to-date variety report. Half of the workforce is white, and 27 p.c is Asian. “Throughout Apple, we’ve strengthened our long-standing dedication to creating our firm extra inclusive and the world extra simply,” reads the header on the web site containing the report. “The place each nice thought could be heard. And everyone belongs.”

Right here’s the total textual content of the letter, which started circulating right now (emphasis theirs):

Apple didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark from GadgetClock.