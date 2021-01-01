Apple event 2021 live stream: Apple event 2021: The biggest event of the year will happen today! Will be able to watch live streaming on Flipkart, read details – Apple Event 2021 Today iPhone 13 Series Apple Watch Series 7 AirPods will be launched How to watch live streaming

Highlights The wait for Apple Event 2021 is over

It will be held at 10.30 pm Indian time

Many products can be launched

New Delhi. Apple Moment Event 2021: Today, US tech company Apple Paul is going to launch its new powerful products. The company has dubbed today’s event California Streaming. Users have been waiting for this event for a long time. By the way, it turns out that the launch of Apple’s iPhone launch program is usually on Apple’s official website. In addition, it happens on the company’s official YouTube channel. But this time we are seeing something different. At the same time, it is said that the launch event of the iPhone 13 can be seen on the official site of Flipkart, Airtel. The event will take place from 10.30pm.



How to watch live broadcast of iPhone 13 launch event:

Apple Paul’s California streaming will be held from 10.30pm Indian time. If you want to watch the event live, you can visit Apple’s events page. At the same time, you can watch its live stream on the company’s official YouTube channel. As soon as the live broadcast of the event begins, users will be given a reminder. In addition, users will be able to watch live streaming of the event via Flipkart and Airtel TV.

According to a report, the iPhone 13 will be offered with a satellite connectivity feature. But with this feature, this phone will only be available in a few markets. This feature will work when the user’s phone has a network problem. It is also rumored that the iPhone 13 series could be launched with a larger battery than the iPhone 12 series.

Speaking of other features, 64GB storage will not be provided with the iPhone 13 series. In such cases, the base variant of this series may appear with 128 GB. However, no official statement has been made by Apple in this regard. Like the iPhone Paul iPhone 12 series, this year the iPhone 13 series could also include the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Also, they will be given a smaller hack than before. The 2021 iPhone lineup can offer 120Hz with refresh rate display.

The event could also launch the iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, new iPads and next-generation Apple AirPods. The Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to feature a new design. At the same time, the new iPad lineup can offer affordable prices.