Apple finally supports Windows Precision Touchpad gestures in new Boot Camp update



Apple is finally including assist for Windows Precision Touchpad drivers in its newest Boot Camp update. The new 6.1.15 update contains assist for Windows Precision Touchpad, together with single faucet to click on, lower-right nook to right-click, down movement to scroll up, and three or 4 finger gestures.

Varied Reddit customers seen the shock update went reside yesterday, and it apparently works higher than third-party options like Trackpad++ and mac-precision-touchpad that individuals have had to make use of for years. “Works manner higher than each of them with higher palm and thumb detection too,” says one Reddit consumer.

Microsoft began supporting Precision Touchpads greater than seven years in the past

Microsoft first began introducing Windows Precision Touchpad with Intel in 2013, in an effort to repair what had been infamous PC trackpad points on the time. It has taken Apple a very long time to allow Windows Precision Touchpad in Boot Camp, however not each MacBook is supported. An Apple assist doc notes that solely Mac computer systems with a T2 chip will have the ability to entry Windows Precision Touchpad, which is most MacBook Air and MacBook Professional fashions from 2018 onward (full record right here).

The timing of such a major update to Boot Camp can be stunning and will trace that Intel-based Macs will coexist with Apple’s M1-based Macs for some time but. Apple discontinued Intel-based MacBook Airs final 12 months, however you may nonetheless purchase a 13-inch MacBook Professional with an Intel CPU for now. Apple has mentioned that its “transition to Apple silicon will take about two years to finish.”