Apple Foldable Display iPhone: Video: Samsung Foldable Watch Apple Foldable iPhone

Samsung Foldable Smartphone So you may have seen a lot in the market, have you ever seen a foldable iPhone model of Apple Paul brand, otherwise a video has surfaced recently which shows a glimpse of a foldable Apple Paul iPhone model. It has long been rumored that Apple is also working on its foldable phone, but the company has yet to provide any official information on the matter.

All the reports from the last several years have suggested that the Apple Paul foldable display phone could be the iPhone Flip. Recently, the YouTube channel Concepts iPhone shared a video showing a glimpse of a folp foldable phone or an iPhone flip.



In a video shared via the Concept iPhone YouTube channel, the iPhone Flip is seen playing a clamshell design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 launched last month. Due to the stainless steel curved-edge chassis and metallic body, the iPhone Flip seen in the video looks similar to the iPhone 12 Pro launched last year.

The iPhone flip is also seen in the video with large notches, but it is heard that the company may reduce the size of the notch in the upcoming iPhone 13 and this can be seen in the iPhone flip.

The report suggests that the Apple Foldable Display iPhone could have a 120Hz Pro Mosual Liquid Retina XDR display and the company could use the M1 chipset in the phone.

In addition, the video shows that the latest iPhone models may feature two biometric-based security features, Face ID and Touch ID. Watching the video, it is known that the iPhone Flip phone can be launched in Silver, Tangerine, Product Red and Rose Gold colors with air charging technology.

As we told you, Apple has not given any official information about its plans to launch its foldable display phone at this time.